Show Me Some Leg

I’m not sure why but whenever summer rolls around and I lay out trying to get some color, my legs seem to want to rebel against getting a tan.

Sure my thighs will get color but my shins and calves seem to remain a shade above pasty. Dilemma.

To battle this I turn to let bronzing sticks. My go to? Michael Kors Leg Shine. This stick gives your legs a little golden/bronzey kick! It has an amazing floral scent and goes on smooth and it doesn’t stain your clothes. Also, it comes in a mini to-go size at Sephora! So if you’re traveling to China, or LA or Boise, Idaho, your legs can be glowy and golden even on the road.

2.7oz for $32.00 Sephora.com