Should You Use a Beauty IV? What You Need to Know About This New Trend

Apparently, injecting yourself with beauty-boosting nutrients is a thing now. (Trends these days, right?!) But is braving a sharp needle really worth it, as far as your looks go?

To get the real deal on beauty IVs, we consulted the pros who make and administer these products and some dermatologists for their advice on trying out this new way to get gorgeous.

They allow you to absorb skin and hair strengthening nutrients quickly.

According to Board Certified Physician Craig Konvier MD, founder of FastVitaminIV, beauty IVs make it easier on your body to get nutrients into your cells. “They bypass the GI tract, which results in 100 percent absorption of these nutrients,” he explains. “There are specific nutrients needed for healthy skin and nails—certain B vitamins and amino acids—that work very well delivered via IV to help improve appearance.”

They can help give you an energy boost.

In addition to giving you nutrients for healthier skin, hair, and nails, beauty IVs’ vitamin cocktails can help perk you up, says Dr. Nasimeh Yazdani, medical director at Epithereal Skincare in Marina del Rey, CA. She suggests considering these treatments if you feel like you have a cold coming on, you’re trying to kickstart a new workout program, or you’ve had a little too much fun over the weekend and feel sluggish. You’ll need to drink water before getting an IV to maintain hydration, which will help boost your energy, too.

Research hasn’t shown long-term affects or benefits.

A good thing to know is that consistent, longterm research hasn’t backed up the use of beauty IVs just yet. “I see injectable vitamins as a passing trend because there simply is not enough reliable data to claim that they offer any major health benefits,” says dermatologist Dr. Jill Waibel.

Eating superfoods—and using topicals—is likely just as beneficial.

Beauty IVs have certainly helped shed light on the importance of diet when it comes to how we look, but eating antioxidant-rich foods pretty much does the same thing as injectables will, says Dr. Arleen K Lamba of Blush Med Skincare.

“Eating a diet that is rich in blueberries, dark green vegetables, and nuts is your best bet in aging gracefully,” she explains. “With IVs you are skipping an essential and protective step of using your gut to absorb nutrients.”

Rebecca Kazin, MD, of the Washington Institute of Dermatologic Laser Surgery, adds that, “unless you have a chronic illness leading to malabsorption or vitamin deficiency, or you are hospitalized and cannot eat properly, I think that this treatment is invasive without evidence of benefit.”

There are some health risks.

Lamba warns that IV placement carry risks such as bruising and infection, while Kazin says that you could even experience light headedness, and nausea during and after the infusion, as well as systemic complications such as allergy.

And because beauty IVs are not FDA approved as medical treatments, there is a grey zone in what actually goes in the IV bag, who administers them, and the quality and consistency of the nutrients, Lamba says. So, you will need to ask questions and do research on your own before getting injected.