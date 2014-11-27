Beauty Buzz: Why You Should Be Drinking Charcoal, How to Air Dry Your Curls, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Learn how to air dry your hair for better curls. [The Beauty Department]

2. We’ve heard that charcoal is good for your skin, but should you actually be drinking it? [Daily Makeover]

3. Demi Lovato talks about wanting women to accept themselves for who they are in her latest interview. [People StyleWatch]

4. Stocking up on your braided hair how to’s? Add this one to your list. [Popsugar Beauty]

5. Got short hair? Yes, you can still put your hair in an updo. [Byrdie]