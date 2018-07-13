StyleCaster
Share

Should You Be Using Bar Shampoo for Your Hair?

What's hot
StyleCaster

Should You Be Using Bar Shampoo for Your Hair?

Natasha Burton
by
Should You Be Using Bar Shampoo for Your Hair?
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

You may have seen bar shampoo products when you’ve gone camping or traveling—they’re super easy to pack and totally TSA-friendly. However, in the wake of the “no poo” craze, the idea of lathering up with something other than liquid shampoo has become more and more common for your everyday.

Thinking about swapping your traditional hair cleanser for a good ol’ bar? We consulted the experts to find out what you need to know before making the switch.

MORE: A Definitive Guide to Every Type of Bangs

What They Are

Essentially, bar shampoo is simply shampoo in bar form. As Brianne West, product formulator of Sorbet Cosmetics says, “A good solid shampoo should do what a good liquid does—leave you with body and shine, without either drying the hair out or adding too much buildup.”

The Pros

Aside from being easy to travel with and seemingly longer-lasting than liquid shampoo, bars are touted as being able to get your hair back to its original, shiny, voluminous state by clearing away residue left from the chemicals found in traditional hair cleansers. “Plus, since shampoo bars do not strip hair in the same way as detergent-based shampoos can, you will notice a difference in the way your wet hair feels after washing,” Jamyla Bennu, creator and Grand Mixtress of Oyin Handmade, says.

How? Because many shampoo bars don’t include some of the icky additives used in commercial shampoos, such as sodium lauryl sulfate and ammonium lauryl sulfate. “Many educated consumers have become wary of the detergents found in commercial shampoos, finding them unnecessarily stripping of the natural moisture of the hair and scalp,” she says.

Gentle, low-lather bar cleansers leave hair clean without feeling dry the way many detergent-based shampoos can. For some people, conditioner isn’t even needed after their hair adjusts in a couple washings with a bar.

MORE: Celeb Hairstylists to Follow on Instagram for Ultimate Hair Inspo

The Cons

Chicago-based master stylist Jon-David says that because of the high concentration of cleanser in bar shampoos, they tend to have more a waxy consistency, which can build up in your hair.

“This happens because the soap—which is saponified oils and an alkali—reacts with water when you use it, and this forms soap scum,” says Kirsten Connor, formulator and creator at Flourish Body Care. To avoid this, many bar shampoo users rinse with apple cider vinegar to remove the coating and shine their hair.

Those with long, porous or curly hair especially may also experience tangles and frizz, along with that “coated” feeling, something Susonnah G. Barklow, editor at NaturallyCurly.com, knows all too well. “Personally, I find the act of rubbing a bar of soap on my head awkward,” she says. “And it almost always results in very tangled hair.”

MORE: The Best Clarifying Shampoos for Your Hair Texture

How to Choose One

If you want to go for it, there are actually three broad categories of shampoo bars out there, according to hair and makeup pro Grace Mahoney, owner of Blushing Brides. The first are cold-processed shampoo bars (typically made by home crafters and natural products companies). They’re usually chock-full of natural oils, which help condition your hair, and are typically free of sodium lauryl sulfate. (These tend to be the ones that cause buildup, she says, and might require an apple cider vinegar rinse).

Then, there are glycerin-based shampoo bars, which tend to be more gentle and pH balanced, but they might not be as clarifying as other shampoos and won’t t lather as well. Finally, there are solid surfactant shampoo bars (think of the kind made by Lush), which lather the best and are more pH balanced but can be a bit too clarifying for some hair.

Really, it’s all about trial and error and, of course, avoiding products with bad-for-hair ingredients like sodium lauryl sulfate. (Really, any sulfates should be avoided). Sodium hydroxide—an extremely strong alkali that is used to make soap along with oils and fats—is another one to look out for. “The reaction that takes place produces a mildly alkali product—soap with a pH of 8–9,” Bennu says. “Since hair varies between pH 4 and 5 and doesn’t have an acid mantle like skin, this pH difference leaves the cuticle sticking up, resulting in rough, dull hair, which over time can cause damage.”

To use, natural hair expert Amanda Starghill, of NaturallyCurly.com, suggests cutting the bar into smaller portions so it’s easier to apply directly to the scalp. Ahead are 15 top-rated options to get you started.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | Chagrin Valley Neem & Tea Body and Hair Shampoo
Chagrin Valley Neem & Tea Body and Hair Shampoo

Combine the protective nature of the neem leaf with the antibacterial powers of tea tree, and you've got a power-cleansing duo.

$8.95 at Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve Company

Photo: Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve Company
STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | Christophe Robin Hydrating Shampoo Bar with Aloe Vera
Christophe Robin Hydrating Shampoo Bar with Aloe Vera

A trifecta of castor oil, aloe, and glycerin that can be used on the hair and body.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Christophe Robin
STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | Daughter of the Land MORNING.GLORY
Daughter of the Land Morning Glory Shampoo Bar

Free of palm oil and filled with certified organic ingredients (including goat's milk), this travel-friendly bar delivers a healthy dose of nutrients to skin and hair.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Daughter of the Land
STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | Ethique Eco-Friendly Solid Shampoo Bar
Ethique Eco-Friendly Solid Shampoo Bar

A combo of nourishing (coconut oil, shea butter) and soothing (peppermint) ingredients ensure that dry and damaged hair can be brought to life.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Ethique
STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | Funky Soap Sea Kelp and Rhassoul Clay Shampoo Bar
Funky Soap Sea Kelp and Rhassoul Clay Shampoo Bar

Rhassoul clay combats excess oil in the hair, while sea kelp strengthens and promotes growth.

$3.44 at Funky Soap Shop

Photo: Funky Soap Shop
STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | Indian Natural Hair Care Henna & Cinnamon Shampoo Bar
Indian Natural Hair Care Henna & Cinnamon Shampoo Bar

Cinnamon is a prime ingredient for stimulating growth, while henna actually adds shine to lackluster locks.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Indian Natural Hair Care
STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | J.R. Liggett's Moisturizing Formula Shampoo Bar
J.R. Liggett's Moisturizing Formula Shampoo Bar

Vitamin E, aloe vera, and almond oil have been added to aid in healing damaged strands.

Available on Amazon

Photo: J.R. Liggett's
STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | Lush Avocado Co-Wash
Lush Avocado Co-Wash

Fresh avocados, cupuaçu butter, and cocoa butter make this an ultra-nourishing treatment for dry strands.

$15.95 at Lush Cosmetics

Photo: Lush Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | The Mod Cabin Honeysuckle Shampoo Bar
The Mod Cabin Honeysuckle Shampoo Bar

A powerhouse combo of 100 percent essential oils for a gentle yet effective cleanse.

$10 at The Mod Cabin

Photo: The Mod Cabin
STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | OBIA Naturals Coconut Shea Shampoo Bar
OBIA Naturals Coconut Shea Shampoo Bar

Shea butter, coconut oil, and castor oil make this soap bar safe enough to use on your hair and body.

Available on Amazon

Photo: OBIA Naturals
STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | Oyin Handmade Grand Poo Bar
Oyin Handmade Grand Poo Bar

A low-lather cleanser that will provide a much-needed departure from detergent-based shampoos.

$7 at Oyin Handmade

Photo: Oyin Handmade
STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | SheaMoisture Coocnut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Clay Shampoo Bar
SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Clay Shampoo Bar

If you're dealing with a slew of buildup and gunk throughout your hair, this clay-based formula will be your saving grace.

Available on Amazon

Photo: SheaMoisture
STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | 3 Way Beauty Shhh. Bar
3 Way Beauty Shhh. Bar

Shampoo, shower, and shave with this all-in-one cleanser for anyone and everyone.

$5–$16 at 3 Way Beauty

Photo: 3 Way Beauty
STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | The Solid Bar Company Botanical Vegan Shampoo
The Solid Bar Company Botanical Vegan Shampoo

If your scalp needs a soothing treatment, prepare to fall in love with the soothing addition of lavender, patchouli, and geranium in this bar.

$15.85 at The Solid Bar Company

Photo: The Solid Bar Company
STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | Tres Spa Organic Conditioning Shampoo
Tres Spa Organic Conditioning Shampoo

Chamomile is the perfect antidote for scalp and strands that have been through the styling wringer and need a much-needed break.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Tres Spa

Next slideshow starts in 10s

An Athleisure Line So Cute It Makes Us Actually Want to Work Out

An Athleisure Line So Cute It Makes Us Actually Want to Work Out
  • STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | Chagrin Valley Neem & Tea Body and Hair Shampoo
  • STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | Christophe Robin Hydrating Shampoo Bar with Aloe Vera
  • STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | Daughter of the Land MORNING.GLORY
  • STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | Ethique Eco-Friendly Solid Shampoo Bar
  • STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | Funky Soap Sea Kelp and Rhassoul Clay Shampoo Bar
  • STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | Indian Natural Hair Care Henna & Cinnamon Shampoo Bar
  • STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | J.R. Liggett's Moisturizing Formula Shampoo Bar
  • STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | Lush Avocado Co-Wash
  • STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | The Mod Cabin Honeysuckle Shampoo Bar
  • STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | OBIA Naturals Coconut Shea Shampoo Bar
  • STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | Oyin Handmade Grand Poo Bar
  • STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | SheaMoisture Coocnut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Clay Shampoo Bar
  • STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | 3 Way Beauty Shhh. Bar
  • STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | The Solid Bar Company Botanical Vegan Shampoo
  • STYLECASTER | Solid Bar Shampoos for Hair | Tres Spa Organic Conditioning Shampoo
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share