7 Pics of Short-Haired Celebs That Prove You Should Cut Your Hair

If the question, “should I cut my hair?” has been asked by you at least once in the last decade, let us answer it for you right now: Yes. Duh. Immediately. Please. Because even if the last time you chopped off your hair was in 5th grade, after which you cried hysterically on the car ride home (*raises hand*), vowing to never again cut your hair above your boobs, we’re here to tell you that you’re missing out—like, hardcore. Because 2017 has been the year of lobbed-off cuts, with just about every celebrity taking to Instagram on a weekly basis to show off their newly cropped hair, including Bella Hadid’s angled lob, Lucy Hale’s chin-length bob, Zoë Kravitz’s wispy pixie. And yes, we’re in love.

Of course, we know that you’re not a celebrity or model, but it doesn’t mean you can’t copy the very same bobs, lobs, and pixies you’ve seen plastered all over your Instagram. Because when it comes down to it, the only thing you really need to try out a short cut this season is a basic knowledge of your face shape—and that’s where we come in. So to give you hella inspiration (and encouragement), we’ve rounded up seven of the best celebrity haircuts broken down by face shape to make sure you pick the most flattering cut. Click through for our picks, and then please cut your hair right this very second (or, OK, as soon as your stylist can fit you in).