Ask an Expert: Should I Be Cutting My Cuticles?

Since we are lucky enough to work with a bevy of experts who drop excellent tips on us without blinking an eye we figured it was due time to share them with the rest of you. With Ask an Expert, we’ll be reaching out to some of our favorite pros in the industry with the beauty questions that you send in via social media (with the hashtag #BeautyHelp). So please, send in your critical beauty questions and we’ll get them answered for you!

It seems like every time you go to the nail salon, you struggle with the decision of whether or not to have your cuticles cut. Some technicians will cut them automatically and some technicians need to be asked, but either way, knowing whether or not to do it is an issue for almost every woman. Clearly we’re not the only ones who feel this way, as our Twitter followers wanted this question asked this week, too. Below, the answer from celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik.

MORE: How to Fix Every Nail Problem in the Book

Q: @AngelsandArches: @TomBachik #beautyhelp To cut cuticles or to leave them? That is the question. #beautychat

A: “Cut only the hang nails (skin already lifting or peeled up). Gently push back the cuticle to create a uniform shape. Use a soft sponge buffer to buff the cuticle and surface of nails to exfoliate cuticles and smooth rough bits. Cutting cuticles too short can cause your body to sense it as trauma, and grow cuticles back thicker for protection, defeating the purpose.” – Tom Bachik, Nail Technician and Celebrity “MAN-icurist” with a client list including Beyonce, Gwen Stefani and Victoria Beckham. Tom is L’Oreal Paris’ newest Global Spokesperson, working with the brand on nail trends and techniques best for the industry.

Image via Fuse/Getty Images