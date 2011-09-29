Shot of Paris: Gareth Pugh’s Floating White Eyebrows

We can always expect creativity from Gareth Pugh, and his Spring 2012 show in Paris certainly delivered. From out-of-this-world shoes to models’ heads actually encased in alien-like things, there were many distractions on the runway. But, I couldn’t keep my eyes away from the “floating brows” that makeup artist Alex Box created for MAC Cosmetics.

Each piece was angled downwards giving the models almost an angry, furrowed brow look and adhered to a piece of clear plastic. The brows were bleached to not distract from the look and the rest of the face was kept fresh and clean. Hair was slicked back and wound with threads of gray strands to form a contrasting graphic web.

My favorite part of the look though were the nails, completed by the Minx team. Showing off the true meaning of a black and white striped mani, they encased the entire finger and actually angled past the cuticle. What do you think of the look?