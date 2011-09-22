Shot of Milan: Fendi Applies Gold Leaf Shadow

As we sit (rather comfortably) in our offices in New York, Milan Fashion Week is well under way. At the Fendi show this morning, Peter Philips created a gold leaf bling affair on the models’ eyes to complement the Fendi sunglasses. Philips painstakingly applied the gold leaf all the way from the lash line to just above the brow, giving the look a wow-factor by covering up the girls’ brows. He also contrasted against the gold (or silver in some cases) by drawing a thick black line along the lash line and flicking it out just a touch at the ends for a slightly mod look.

Keeping the rest of the face bare and fresh, the hair was also a focal point. For the hair, stylist Sam McKnight created voluminous faux bobs using Fekkai Thickening Spray and Pantene Classic Hairspray (and lots and lots of teasing)!

Do you love the look as much as we do?