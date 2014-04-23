Short Prom Hairstyles: Try Out This Cute Braid Style

Short bobs may be all the rage this season, but when it comes to fancy events like prom or other red carpet parties, it becomes a little bit difficult to style your short hair for the occasion. This is when things like braids and twists (or accessories) come into play.

We teamed up with hairstylists from GLAMSQUAD, a new app that brings stylists to the comfort of your own home, and they taught us exactly how to get a cute short braid style for prom night. See the steps above on how to get the look, and below stylist Erin Taylor gives us tips for how you can get the look yourself for your big night.

MORE: 8 Things to Know Before You Cut Your Hair Short

1. Curl your hair to give it some texture. Using a curl iron, curl in different directions all around your head for a more natural look (leaving the ends out).

2. Start braiding a small section of hair pulling it back away from your face. You can decide if you want your braid to go low along the side of your hair line or straight back.

3. Pin your braid by criss-crossing bobby pins to secure. Tuck the pins under the rest of your hair and spray with hairspray.

Credits:

GLAMSQUAD Stylists: Giovanni Vaccaro and Erin Taylor

Photographer: Kristen Bousquet

Model: Rachel Adler