The Best Short Hairstyle Ideas Straight From the Runway

Over the past few years, the beauty industry has been inundated by both short and long bob haircuts – or as some would lovingly say, the lob. What began as the Karlie Kloss cut quickly was spotted on every other starlet shortly thereafter – like Karlie’s BFF Taylor Swift – high-fashion models, and more. Since cropped cuts aren’t just having a moment, and they’ve basically cemented themselves into our hair repertoire, it’s about time we came up with some fun, yet easy ways to style the length.

Be it braids, half-up hairstyles, or beach waves, there are countless ways to style short hair. Above, we’ve pulled short hairstyle ideas from the runway and broken down how you can get each of the looks at home.

MORE:

15 Wedding Hairstyle Ideas for Short Hair

8 Things to Know Before You Cut Your Hair Short

The Faux Bob: How to Get Shorter Hair Without the Commitment