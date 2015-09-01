The Best Short Hairstyle Ideas Straight From the Runway

Over the past few years, the beauty industry has been inundated by both short and long bob haircuts – or as some would lovingly say, the lob. What began as the Karlie Kloss cut quickly was spotted on every other starlet shortly thereafter – like Karlie’s BFF Taylor Swift – high-fashion models, and more. Since cropped cuts aren’t just having a moment, and they’ve basically cemented themselves into our hair repertoire, it’s about time we came up with some fun, yet easy ways to style the length.
Be it braids, half-up hairstyles, or beach waves, there are countless ways to style short hair. Above, we’ve pulled short hairstyle ideas from the runway and broken down how you can get each of the looks at home.
MORE:
15 Wedding Hairstyle Ideas for Short Hair
8 Things to Know Before You Cut Your Hair Short
The Faux Bob: How to Get Shorter Hair Without the Commitment
Part hair to one side. Using a 1-inch curling iron, create loose curls. Once they've cooled for about 15 minutes, gently brush out your curls. Using a texturizing spray, separate pieces for a choppier look. Finally, slick bangs to one side of the temple and pin with bobby pins.
Photo:
Antonello Trio
Jourdan Dunn's short, chin-grazing cut was Pinned to countless Pinterest boards, and is still the short hairstyle that we're all lusting after. Add tiny waves into your hair with a 1-inch curling iron to give your short hair a bit of body.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Add a bit of edge to your lob with some eye-grazing bangs, which are so on-trend for the season. Always blow dry your bangs when your hair is super wet to give them that sleek, shiny look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
To achieve this look, start by parting your hair deep to one side while wet. Blow dry your hair, then flat iron (with a heat protectant spray!) and finish the look by tucking your strands behind your ears. Add a spritz of shine spray for a glossy finish.
Photo:
Andrea Adriani/Imaxtree.com
Begin by parting your hair down the middle, leaving out your bangs. Using a texturizing spray or wax, piece through strands of your bangs and hair to create the winded, piecey look.
Photo:
ARMANDO GRILLO
When hair is damp, part hair deep to one side. Use a sea salt spray to help create waves. Once hair is dry, use a 1" curling iron or wand to finish the beach wave look by loosley curling random pieces of hair.
Photo:
Andrea Adriani/IMAXTREE.COM
After hair is parted to the side, dry and flat iron hair. Use a frizz serum to slick back any flyaways. Next, pull hair back into a low ponytail and secure with an elastic.
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini/IMAXTREE.com
For this sleek, straight look, start by parting hair to the side. Add a frizz serum to damp hair. Blow dry hair straight and then run a flat iron through, slightly flipping out ends. Smooth hair with a shine serum.
Photo:
ANDREA ADRIANI
Separate a triangle of hair, including bangs and one section of hair down to the ear. Pull the rest of the hair into a ponytail. Pull bangs forward and start to Dutch braid down, gathering sections of loose hair as you go. Continue to braid to the end of your hair. Let the remainder of hair out of the ponytail. Tease the crown of hair for extra volume.
Photo:
DANIELE OBERRAUCH
For this half up look, separate hair into two sections (top and bottom), pulling the top half back into a ponytail. Spray a hairbrush with hairspray, then comb through the top of hair to smooth flyaways and hold hair in place.
Photo:
Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM
Start by using a flat iron to straighten hair. Make two parts on either side of the head, sectioning off the middle piece of hair. Hairspray the top of the hair and tightly pull the section to the back of the head. Secure with a hair clip.
Photo:
Davide Gallizio
Begin by parting hair directly down the center. With an anti-frizz serum, blow dry hair straight. Run a flat iron though hair, slightly curling in ends towards the face. Using a small amount of hair wax on your fingertips, piece out the ends of hair for a more undone look.
Photo:
Andrea Adriani/Imaxtree.com
Embrace your curls by letting them fly free. Using a lightweight curl serum (Davines Curl Cream, $23.50) and scrunch into towel-dried hair. Diffuse your curls, and add just a touch of oil to the ends to make sure they really shine.
Photo:
Imaxtree