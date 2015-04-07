9 Reasons to Head to the Salon and Go Short

If you’ve had long hair—the kind that has always landed below your shoulders—your whole life or just long enough to have unconsciously classified it as your security blanket, even the thought of chopping it all off might get you nervous, sweaty, and perhaps a little emotional. A lob for a bob? Pass the tissues! Even though we have countless celebrity examples—everyone from Taylor Swift to Lauren Conrad to Kylie Jenner, and most recently Katy Perry—to back up how cute going short can be, the visit to the salon for the big cut still somehow transforms into a half of an inch trim, maybe even less. One way to cease the chickening out of chopping it all off is to create a pros list of all the benefits wearing something a bit more cropped can do for your look and with that, listing all the styles that you still CAN wear when temporarily leaving the long hair genre (yes, it grows back!). We did that for you below with a list of short hairstyle ideas so that you don’t have to, giving you more time and energy to actually call up your stylist and book that appointment. Maybe you’ll even find the cut of your dreams.

1. Going short doesn’t always mean going SHORT. You’re not going to leave the salon with a style that is only as long as your chin if you don’t want to, so don’t let that extreme exaggeration get in the way of losing some length. There are varied styles and measures of going short. To ease into the length, opt for something around your shoulders with layers for body and volume. Once you get used to it, you can continue with the snipping. Hey, it worked for LC.

2. You’ll have a new-found appreciation for center parts. There’s something really chic about a ‘do that’s a bit shorter than chin-length and styled with a center part. To get the full effect, use a straightening iron instead of a curling wand and slick back any fly-aways with a dry oil or a styling serum. This look worn by Binx Walton will forever be a favorite.

3. Barrettes? They’re perfectly balanced. Unless you’re forgetting to unwind curly tendrils after you take them out of rags or curlers, using a bobby pin or a barrette to hold shorter layers or bangs out of your eyes—or just add them in as a minimalistic—you won’t have to worry about it looking adolescent-like. There’s something really mod about the overall look.



4. Making a case for another accessory, the headband is back. And it can be worn on all different lengths of hair, but it looks super chic on short hair. On a blunt cut that’s all one length, a wider cloth headband will give you a low-maintenance sporty (do we dare say normcore?) look.

5. Pixie cuts couldn’t be cuter—and if there’s a time to get rid of the hair annoying you on the back of your neck, it’s spring. While you’ll definitely save some $$$ on shampoo and you won’t have to worry about pulling it up the minute things feel a little toasty, this look isn’t exactly low-maintenance. Depending on the texture of your hair, styling it won’t take much time, but you will have to make a commitment to seeing your hairstylist every few weeks. To keep a pixie looking fresh and maintained, regular trims are essential. You’ll also want to establish some kind of grow-out plan when you’re ready to reintroduce your length.

6. Asymmetry is way more visible on a shorter hairstyle. Go for a bob that falls above your chin and ask your stylist to cut it so that the front is slightly longer in front (that doesn’t mean it has to be shaved in the back). Ask for a gradual angle and bring in a picture so that you know your message is as clear as can be.



7. Long or short, we’ll always go head-over-heels for a textured wave, but going short will enable you to get the look quicker, as you’ll have less hair on your hair to manipulate, that is, if you’re using a curling wand. What they say about having to style short hair might be true, but a tousled bob is one of the trendiest, chicest looks of today’s age. Just like long hair, you can get it by sleeping it braids, using a texturizing spray, and much more. In regards to the devotion and commitment to styling short hair, at least you’ll really get to be a pro at using your diffuser?

8. Basically any type of bangs look cute with short hair, blunt being a fan-favorite. Blunt lends itself nicely to a side-swept phase, when it grows out, but micro-bangs are good-to-go, too. Bottom line, bangs with short hair totally work, just be sure to talk to your stylist to make sure the style you pick works well with the rest of the cut, you know, the one below the brows.

9. Here, a confirmation that you can add braids, ponytails, and buns to short hair, too. You won’t have to worry about cutting off your length, and with that, your ability to style anything other than a half-up, half-down ‘do. There’s actually quite a few tricks for adding cute styles to shorter hair. This look above is just one of ’em.