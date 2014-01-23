8 Things to Know Before You Cut Your Hair Short

The second someone plants the idea of short hair in your head, it’s hard to resist wanting to call your hairstylist. The idea of getting a fresh start makeover is all too enticing, and considering the long bob is so on trend right now, short hair seems like a great idea. But, if you’re going to take the plunge, there are a few things you need to know first. Below are eight things you need to know before getting a short haircut.

Longer hair means heavier hair: Which means that shorter hair is lighter, and if you have curls or waves, they’ll get looser with less weight. Long hair will weigh down the curls and waves to be more relaxed, but short hair is going to make your hair texture tighter.

Your tools should change: It’s best to ditch your old styling tools from your long-haired days and invest in some new tools better suited to shorter locks. Smaller and thinner curling irons and straighteners will allow you to have better control of your hair during the styling process.

MORE: The Best Flat Irons for Hair: Get Sleek Strands in No Time

Your hair won’t take as long to style: A definite advantage of having short hair is the fact that it takes less time to dry your hair. Try to blow dry your hair until it is about 50 percent dry and then run some styling products through it. Let the rest of your hair dry naturally and you’re out the door!

You’ll use less shampoo: Shorter hair means less shampoo, which will save you money when it comes to buying your hair care products.

Shorter hair means more frequent cuts: It’s important that you have a hairstylist that you like when you have a cropped cut, because you’ll be spending a lot more time in the stylist’s chair. With long hair you can go much longer without a trim, but a shorter hairstyle means you need to maintain a certain length.

It’s going to take some getting used to: Many of us have an emotional attachment to our hair so initially the thought of chopping your locks can be scary. Think long and hard before you decide to make the change, but remember change can be good and it’s just hair — it will grow back!

MORE: The Faux Bob: How to Get Shorter Hair With No Commitment

But it won’t grow back overnight: It takes just moments to cut your hair, but growing it back takes much, much longer. On average, hair grows about a half an inch per month. So, if you are thinking about getting a pixie, understand that that is a large time commitment for your hair.

You lose your bad hair day cover ups: Unfortunately, you can’t rely on your favorite ponytail or go to side braid to fix an unruly hair day. Short hair may be less maintenance overall compared to long hair, but you’ll have to style shorter hair every day, so be ready to commit to that.

Image via Imaxtree