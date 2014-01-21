How to Dress Up Short Hair

“Arrested Development” actress Portia De Rossi stunned on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in a black YSL dress with a sheer back, but it was her 40s-inspired ‘do that really turned heads.

Celebrity stylist Laini Reeves said of the look she created for the star: “Portia usually wears her short hair pulled back, but for the SAG Awards we decided to create a timeless 40s-inspired hairstyle that was truly Hollywood.”

What we love about this look is that is totally transforms a modern bob into a retro style just by incorporating a few curled pieces at the front. Follow Laini’s tips below to try the super-glam style at home.

Step 1: First, prep damp hair with Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Boost & Lift Foaming Air Mousse ($5.49, drugstore.com) for weightless volume.

Step 2: Then, layer the mousse with Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Extreme Smooth Combing Creme ($5.49, drugstore.com) to prep the hair so when you blow dry it, it will look sleek and shiny.

Step 3: Create a deep side-part on the left, then blow dry hair with a 2-inch boar bristle round brush. Once hair is dry, set the blowout with hairspray.

Step 4: Using a ½-inch curling iron, curl pieces of hair near the cheekbone and ear. Curl hair toward you to frame the face and give it that 40s feel. Also, curl the ends of the hair in the back so that it flips out.

Step 5: Once the hair has cooled, refrain from brushing it so you don’t soften the curls. You want them to be structured and have definition.

Step 6: To finish, spray hair with a firm hold hairspray to set your style.

Read more: Why You Should Be Using Cashmere On Your Hair