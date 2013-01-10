Short Hair Ideas: Pulled Forward Vs. Slicked Back

Short hair is manageable, sexy, and anything but boring, but it’s easy to get stumped when it comes to styling ideas. This week we saw some inspiring short ‘dos that show a little styling can go a long way in giving short hair a one-night makeover.

Pulled Forward

At the 2013 National Board of Review Awards Gala, stylist Sascha Breuer styled Anne Hathaway’s pixie with long, side-swept bangs, framing her oval face.

Step 1: He blow-dried her hair and shaped it slightly with his hands, after spraying a little bit of Wella SP Ocean Spritz Beach Texture Spray ($18, Wella.com) for added “gut.”

Step 2: Once the hair was completely dry, he used a ceramic straightener on individual sections to enhance the hair.

Step 3: He misted some of the spray directly on his fingers, defining single strands without weighing the hair down. “This way, the spray stays on really light and your will let your hair look and feel natural, even though it has a strong hold level,” Gala said.

Slicked Back

At the 2013 People’s Choice Awards last night, celebrity hairstylist Adam Campbell mixed up Morena Baccarin’s crop by slicking back the front strands.

Step 1: He first applied Kerastase Elixir Ultime ($54, Kerastase-usa.com) to the ends of damp hair and then sprayed Phyto Volume Actif ($28, Sephora.com) at her roots.

Step 2: Then he blow dried her hair with a medium size round brush to smooth her hair and create volume at her roots.

Step 3: To soften, he flat ironed one-inch sections of the ends of her hair until smooth.

Step 4: He did a light tease on her crown area and smoothed her hair with a Mason Pearson brush ($99, Nordstrom.com) and tucked the hair behind her ears, finishing with a generous spray of Elnett hairspray ($14.99, Lorealparisusa.com).

Any other tips on styling your short hair?