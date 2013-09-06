8 Short Bob Hairstyles For a Cropped Cut

More and more lately, short haircuts are taking over. Celebrities from Beyonce to Coco Rocha have been making the chop, and we can’t say we blame them. With school back in session and fall right around the corner, now’s the perfect time for a hair makeover. From shoulder-length hair to blunt bobs, there’s no stopping the chopped hair trend. Although they can be hard to maintain, there are many ways to go about styling them on a daily basis.
We’ve created a list full of hairstyle ideas including textured body, beach waves, simple accessories and more. Whether you’re contemplating the cut or you’ve already taken the plunge, search no more for some of the best ways to style short hair.
Loose beach waves look gorgeous on almost any length but with a shorter bob, the curls stay defined and full of volume.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Inspirational Hair
Who doesn't love a voluminous side braid, bob style?
Image via Pinterest; Source: My Hairstyle
A side part accompanied with the smallest amount of movement for a sleek, textured look is always a great style option.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Where The Sidewalk Begins
A middle part is classic and with some movement at the ends, there's really no way to go wrong.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Moderosa
Pulled back bangs are always a great way to style shorter hair, but twist them to add something extra. Combine the twist with a mixture of loose waves and beach texture and it's a recipe for success!
Image via Pinterest; Source: Latest Hairstyles
Pin back your bangs every once in a while with a small braid, offsetting the otherwise straight hair.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Short Haircut
An accessory can be the answer to all of your short hair styling problems, especially this adorable oversized bow.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Giant Dwarf
Blunt, straight bangs and textured body is makes for a classic look with a casual, cute bob.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Debenhams