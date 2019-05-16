These Short, Chic Bobs Are Proof That True Classics Never Go Out of Style

Scroll To See More Images

The bob is to hairstyling what the little black dress is to fashion. It’s a timeless classic that looks good on literally everyone and in most cases doesn’t take more than a few minutes to style before running out the door. Like most beauty-related trends, it has evolved to include more versions than I can keep up with, but the short bob cut is still undefeated.

As someone who has chopped all of her hair off just because, I can confirm that a short haircut delivers a very specific type of confidence. You feel like badass since you’re not hiding behind much and don’t have to labor through an extended period of cleansing, detangling and styling. Plus it can be excellent testing ground for someone who is flirting with the idea of a pixie cut and would rather work their way there instead of going straight to the clippers.

As far as inspiration is concerned, it’s obviously everywhere both online and IRL. But when doing a temperature check on what’s got true lasting power, I’m admittedly someone who likes to keep track of what’s happening on the red carpet. Whether we like it or not, celebrities are trendsetters with access to stylists who are mostly in-the-know about what’s next and what should stay out of retirement. With that being said, here’s proof that the classic bob is here to stay.

Dua Lipa

Sleek and straight with a middle part goes with any ensemble, including a red carpet gown.

Emilia Clarke

To be honest, I’m still getting used to seeing Daenerys without her blonde locks.

Hailey Baldwin

This may or may not be the most perfectly tousled bob I’ve ever seen.

Jourdan Dunn

A slight wave instantly adds volume to finer hair strands.

Kerry Washington

Though I’m always here for a middle part, one to the side looks pretty damn elegant too.

Lily Collins

This Met Gala ‘do is reserved for the brave soul who wants to try baby bangs, which can be tricky to style.

Lucy Hale

Classic. That’s it. That’s the caption.

Rihanna

Leave it to Rih to make a messy bob way more appealing than a messy bun.

Taraji P. Henson

Full of body and swooped to the side is how you style a bob for the red carpet.

Tessa Thompson

Or you could go the old school route with a finger wave effect.

Winnie Harlow

Wet and wavy is the epitome of effortless.

Zendaya

A bob with bangs is always a winning combo.