Insta-Glam Instagram: Short Bangs

Insta-Glam Instagram: Short Bangs

Incorporating blunt, 60s fringe into your overall look is a beauty move to applaud, but even more bravery lies in the decision to keep snipping until you’re rocking a set of short bangs. While Beyonce shockingly headlined the hairstyle only a few weeks ago, she was most definitely not the first to try out this trend. Girls outside the celebrity sphere have been wearing this cropped look for years on end.

Paired well with a range of styles like sleek bobs and layered waves, short bangs instantly add a retro vibe to your overall appearance and draw attention to your facial features, specifically your eyes. To see how the modern woman was wearing the vintage look, we took to our Instagram feed and rounded up 8 creative takes on the short bangs trend.

A big plus when it comes to super short bangs? They look great with hats! @tarjadubique topped off her stylish look with a black wide-rimmed hat.

Instantly add even more of a vintage vibe to your look with retro pinned curls like @rachelnguest.

@flower_elixir_ accessorized her fringe with a cute cat-inspired headband.

Pull the rest of your hair back into a low bun like @jo4flower and really show off your bangs.

This style looks amazing with platinum blonde hair and bold red lipstick. Just check out this look that @okayquitmadstop posted.

@esther_degier paired the short bangs trend with a playful pixie cut.

Go short with your bangs and play with contrast by keeping the rest of your hair long and straight like @martastephanie

@lipstickjunkie1901 proved that short bangs add a chic touch to a half-up 'do.

