Insta-Glam Instagram: Short Bangs

Incorporating blunt, 60s fringe into your overall look is a beauty move to applaud, but even more bravery lies in the decision to keep snipping until you’re rocking a set of short bangs. While Beyonce shockingly headlined the hairstyle only a few weeks ago, she was most definitely not the first to try out this trend. Girls outside the celebrity sphere have been wearing this cropped look for years on end.

Paired well with a range of styles like sleek bobs and layered waves, short bangs instantly add a retro vibe to your overall appearance and draw attention to your facial features, specifically your eyes. To see how the modern woman was wearing the vintage look, we took to our Instagram feed and rounded up 8 creative takes on the short bangs trend.

