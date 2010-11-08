Winter Beauty Essentials For Under $20

I have a pretty standard beauty routine for a beauty editor, even when I’m constantly testing and trying new things. Basically, I hold onto my staples while mixing in any new “tester” products in between. During the warmer months, I tend to stick with my Neutrogena face moisturizer (a lighter, airy formula) and Noxzema Foaming Face Wash. As it gets colder I switch it up and use Aveeno’s Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer with Ahava’s Face Wash, which is creamier and more moisturizing. It’s essential to switch your products (or slightly adjust) from season to season because your skin reacts differently to the temperatures.

In the slide show above are 20 winter essentials (under $20 no need to blow your winter wardrobe cash!) that you should stock up on before you hibernate this winter season. Let me know your faves!