Winter Beauty Essentials For Under $20

I have a pretty standard beauty routine for a beauty editor, even when I’m constantly testing and trying new things. Basically, I hold onto my staples while mixing in any new “tester” products in between. During the warmer months, I tend to stick with my Neutrogena face moisturizer (a lighter, airy formula) and Noxzema Foaming Face Wash. As it gets colder I switch it up and use Aveeno’s Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer with Ahava’s Face Wash, which is creamier and more moisturizing. It’s essential to switch your products (or slightly adjust) from season to season because your skin reacts differently to the temperatures.
In the slide show above are 20 winter essentials (under $20 no need to blow your winter wardrobe cash!) that you should stock up on before you hibernate this winter season. Let me know your faves!
A must-have in the cooler months, this cure-all hand cream is the best moisturizer I've found to date. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream, $15 for 2.5 oz, sephora.com
This face moisturizer keeps any dry skin at bay, while also adding in that daily SPF that we need year round! Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer SPF 15, $14.99, target.com
To mix up your lotion routine, try a body oil for a change. Neutrogena Body Oil Fragrance Free, $10.49, drugstore.com
Your cuticles also dry out in the winter, so apply this non-greasy oil to soften them. Boots Original Beauty Formula Cuticle Oil, $7, drugstore.com
A blend of essential oils, this herbal scented hair oil makes strands soft and touchable. Carol's Daughter Khoret Amen Hair Oil, $10, sephora.com
For the most sensitive part of your face, slather an under-eye cream to prevent wrinkles and sags. Garnier Nutritioniste Ultra-Lift Eye Cream, $10.99, target.com
Replenish your hair with a deep conditioner like John Frieda's, which also helps to beat winter frizz. John Frieda Frizz-Ease Rehydrate Intensive Conditioner, $5.99, drugstore.com
This body butter is packed with shea butter and aloe to keep your skin silky smooth all winter. Booth's Buttercream Body Souffle, $6.99, ulta.com
Everyone needs a body exfoliator to buff your skin during the colder months, and the added benefit of a peppermint scent and pumice is just a bonus. La Source Exfoliating Body Scrub with Pumice, $18, ulta.com
For some extra hold from the winter winds, try this hairspray classic from L'Oreal. L'Oreal Elnett Satin Hold Hairspray Extra Strong Hold, $6.99, target.com
Get on board with the celeb nail art trend with Nail Rock leopard print is my personal fave. Nail Rock Animal Print Designer Nail Wraps, $11.21, asos.com
Revive your skin while you sleep with a night cream like Olay's which moisturizes and firms. Olay Night of Olay Firming Cream, $7.29, cvs.com
For chapped lips I recommend the classic Rosebud Salve for relief. Rosebud Perfume Co. Smith's Rosebud Salve, $5.59, drugstore.com
To exfoliate your chapped lips in order to wear those bold and trendy lip colors, try a gentle lip exfoliant like Smashbox. Smashbox Emulsion Lip Exfoliant, $18, ulta.com
Switching to a moisturizing bodywash in the winter is crucial to keep your skin soft and smooth. Softsoap Ultra Rich Shea Butter Body Wash, $4.99, cvs.com
Exfoliating your face is also a must (at least once a week) and St. Ives face scrub helps to revive and refresh your skin while keeping breakouts at bay. St. Ives Apricot Scrub, $4.29, drugstore.com
Topshop's brightening concealer is easy to stick in your purse on the go and is helpful in the winter months when you need a little under-eye pick-me-up. Topshop Brighten in Moonlight, $14, topshop.com
For those of us who like to have a little glow all year round, these tanning towelettes are super easy to apply and look natural. L'Oreal Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Towelettes, $10.99, cvs.com