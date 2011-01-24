Why You Need The New Urban Decay Eye Pencil Collection

While some of you may think that possessing a complete range of say, 15 eyeliner pencils, is quite insane and not needed, there are others of you (like myself) that are die-hard eyeliner fans and think quite the opposite. You might just want to call us The Order Of The Makeup Junkies in that we hoard eyeliner pencils and other beauty products as if its the end of the world.

Regardless of whether you like them or not, the super edgy makeup brand Urban Decay has created a deluxe set of (yep, you guessed it!) 15 of their 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils to help celebrate their 15 year anniversary. Now, before all of you start going bananas at this news, please keep in mind that not only is this collection very limited in quantity, its only sold at Sephora and it costs $92. (Yes, that was not a typo and you read that price correctly.) However, do keep in mind that if you purchase each pencil in this collection separately the cost would be a whopping $264, so $92 really isnt that bad of a look; especially when you take into consideration that it also comes with a pencil sharpener.

There are 6 new shades in this set: Stray Dog (a pretty pewter); Corrupt (a rich deep brown); Midnight Cowboy (a nice honey shade with a champagne shimmer); Perversion (a deep black); Asphyxia (a purple iridescent shade with pink undertones); and Uzi (a deep gunmetal gray).

So, if you just happen to have one of these sets in your hands and dont quite know what to do with it, here are some great tips from Urban Decays national makeup artist Cole Martin on how you can get the most use of the set.

1. Definitely take advantage of the black. I know that there are some women out there that are like Black is too dark! but its all about the way that you apply it. You can work any of these shades in conjunction with the black. Also, use the black to line the base of your lash from the inner rim where your mascara never reaches for a dense, voluminous look.

2. These eye pencils also double as eyeshadows! Or, you can combine with your actual eyeshadow to create a two-toned look. To do this gently apply one of the eye pencil shades all over the lid and take a deeper shade to carve out your corners and blend into your crease.

3. Theres even a great shade that can be used as a highlighter in this set. Midnight Cowboy makes a beautiful highlighter for underneath the brow or on your cheekbones.

Other fun tidbits about Urban Decays 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils is that each is actually made of wax mixed with pigment which helps to give them that glide on super smooth effect. This formula also lends the pencils their waterproof formula as well as their powerhouse blends well with others technology.

So, what do you think? Anyone else get their hands on one of these sets? If you didnt, dont worry. Cole did share with me that Urban Decay would be launching other fun limited edition items throughout the year, so Im sure that youll nab something!