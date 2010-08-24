StyleCaster
Waterproof Makeup: The Best Of The Best, Editor Tested And Approved!

Waterproof Makeup: The Best Of The Best, Editor Tested And Approved!

Waterproof Makeup: The Best Of The Best, Editor Tested And Approved!
I may not be someone who wears a full face of makeup 24/7 – but that doesnt mean I go completely au naturel. A little mascara and some lip tint are my regular daily makeup attire. But for the sake of research, I put a number of waterproof makeup items to the test: I dunked, so you dont have to. Here, seven of my favorites.

This invisible lightweight solution instantly waterproofs all manner of eye makeup. Bare Minerals Weather Everything, $18, Bare Escentuals.

A natural-looking camouflage for raccoon eyes that withstands sweat and water. Lancôme Effacernes waterproof protective undereye concealer, $28.50, Lancôme.

Same amazing lash volumizing formula of the original, but completely waterproof. Benefit BadGal Waterproof Mascara, $19, Benefit Cosmetics.

Water and sweat may cause this lipstain to fade, but it will not disappear completely. I'm just a sucker for the foolproof marker format. Cover Girl Outlast Lipstain, $7, at Target.

The firm tip allows for easier application of this long-lasting jet-black liner, and it is freakishly durable. M.A.C Liquid eye liner, $16.50, M.A.C Cosmetics.

These super-pigmented silky creams can be used on eyes, lips and cheeks, and are waterproof enough to withstand a synchronized swimming routine. Make Up For Ever Aqua Creams, $22, at Sephora.

The pencils are, as the name implies, built to last and last. Filling in the entire lip with the pencil gives you a matte, all-over color. Urban Decay 24/7 glide-on lip and eye pencil, $17 each, at Sephora.

