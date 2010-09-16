StyleCaster
Victoria's Secret Drops Another Bombshell

Victoria’s Secret Drops Another Bombshell

Victoria’s Secret Drops Another Bombshell
The worlds most ubiquitous lingerie brand has long been known less for their cleavage-hoisting brassieres, than for the bodacious women sporting them. They are, in a word, bombshells. So its only fitting that, with the brands latest fragrance innovation, Victorias Secret finally pays homage to those ladies who have helped make it so desirable.

A sparkling blend of purple passion fruit, Shangri-La yellow peonies, vanilla orchid and Sunstruck Pine, it is sweet but not overly simple, and is utterly feminine. And what better way to celebrate Victorias Secrets latest Bombshell ($45, at victoriassecret.com) than by taking a look back at ten of the brands most legendary beauties.

One of the latest bombshells, Candice Swanepoel, is the face of the new fragrance.

Alessandra Ambrosio: The lanky Brazilian who has been working for VS since 2001 has officially crossed over into high fashion, walking at Vuitton and Prada and signing on with Moschino.

Tyra Banks: The curvaceous supermodel-turned-supermogul just kicked off yet another season of her hugely popular ANTM. Past hearts broken: John Singleton, Will Smith, Tiger Woods.

Miranda Kerr: Aka, Mrs. Orlando Bloom, the doll-faced Australian is currently on hiatus because she is five months pregnant.

Doutzen Kroes: The pouty-lipped Dutch beauty has become a poster girl for the new curvy brigade. Nowadays she, like Kerr, is taking a maternity break.

Gisele Bundchen: The original Brazilian bombshell, Bundchen bounced back to her pre-pregnancy body in record time, recently appearing in the Cavalli anniversary campaign and on the cover of British Harpers Bazaar. Past hearts broken: Leonardo DiCaprio, Josh Hartnett, Kelly Slater.

Heidi Klum: The loveable German stunner, who first signed with Victorias Secret in 1997 is best known nowadays for her Project Runway hosting duties.

Adriana Lima: The model who famously claimed to be a virgin and co-starred with Bob Dylan in what may be the brands strangest commercials is now married to an NBA star and was most recently the face of Givenchy.

Karolina Kurkova: The leggy blond first walked the VS fashion show in 2001, and continues her high fashion reign cropping up in summer issues of W and V magazines.

Stephanie Seymour: The 90s-era supermodel recently re-ignited her career as the face of Valentino. Past hearts broken: Axl Rose, John Casablancas, Warren Beatty, Peter Brant.

Laetitia Casta: A favorite of the late Yves Saint Laurent, and a former Guess girl, this French beauty reappeared on the fall runway opening the Vuitton show.

