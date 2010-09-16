Victoria’s Secret Drops Another Bombshell

The worlds most ubiquitous lingerie brand has long been known less for their cleavage-hoisting brassieres, than for the bodacious women sporting them. They are, in a word, bombshells. So its only fitting that, with the brands latest fragrance innovation, Victorias Secret finally pays homage to those ladies who have helped make it so desirable.

A sparkling blend of purple passion fruit, Shangri-La yellow peonies, vanilla orchid and Sunstruck Pine, it is sweet but not overly simple, and is utterly feminine. And what better way to celebrate Victorias Secrets latest Bombshell ($45, at victoriassecret.com) than by taking a look back at ten of the brands most legendary beauties.