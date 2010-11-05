Travel Kits That Pack The Pretty

As someone who went to college abroad, my frequent trips between Canada and the U.S. forced me to become very familiar with airports and travel guidelines. TSA those three little words became the bane of my existence throughout my college years. It seemed that no matter how many times I went through an airport security line, I would still inevitably end up having something confiscated. Anyone who has experienced this pain can imagine just how much money has gone down the drain replacing various moisturizers, shampoos and perfumes.
Now, with the holiday travel season rolling around once more, most of us will be spending plenty of unwanted time in and out of airports. But this time Ive made sure that TSA wont get you! Just click through the slides above for a roundup of travel kits that will take a little stress off of your holiday season.
This is the kit for all those lucky people who plan on escaping the dropping temps by jetting off to the beach for winter vacation. Alexis Beach Kit, $58, 3floz.com.
P.S. we hate you a little!
Moisturizing is key when it comes to surviving the brutal winter months. Keep your locks moisturized on the go with this 4-piece kit from Kim Vo. Kim Vo Jet Set Kit, $24 at ulta.com (starting Dec. 10).
Shampoo, conditioner, body wash, body lotion and lip balm this set has it all! The grapefruit extract is a natural bactericide, preservative and stabilizer. Winner! Burts Bees Travel Shower Kit, $13, burtsbees.com.
The best part of the kit has to be the hair styling sheets. They are perfect for those of us with unmanageable hair prone to fly-aways. Ted Gibson Travel Essentials, $25, 3floz.com.
There is nothing worse then those tiny hotel-sized tubes of toothpaste that are really only big enough for one or two uses. This kit will be your saving grace. Go Smile Jet Set Kit, $12, ulta.com.
You get all the Philosophy essentials in one travel-friendly bag. The best part is the Amazing Grace Firming Body Emulsion not quite an essential, but I'll take it anyway! Philosophy The Travel Agent, $35, sephora.com.
You didnt spend hundreds of dollars on that new hair dye job to just let it go to waste. Well, now you won't have an excuse to not take care of it, all thanks to this color care kit. Fekkai Travel Fave Salon Technician Color Care, $43, sephora.com.
One of the hardest things to get through security is your razor. But traveling abroad without some sort of hair removal system can be a disaster, especially if you're headed to the beach. Thankfully, this TSA approved kit will save your day...and your legs! Handy Solutions Complete Travel Kit - TSA Approved, $7.99, at drugstore.com.
As a perfume girl, it's really hard to just stick to one scent for an entire weekend trip. Luckily, this Jo Malone set gives you six different options. Jo Malone Cologne Collection, $95, nordstrom.com.
When you spend a lot of time in the air, feeling good on the inside is just as important as looking good on the outside. The homeopathic remedies in this kit will ease your body and mind. The Organic Pharmacy In-Flight Kit, £45, theorganicpharmacy.com.