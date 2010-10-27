Top Foundations To Buy Now

There are at least three things I think every gal needs to change up each fall and they are (in no particular order): shoes, handbags and foundation. However, because of the fact that I (like most women) am usually at a loss as to what shade I should be wearing due to the fact that my summer tan is slowly being replaced by pasty pre-winter paleness, the foundation shopping is one thing that I dont particularly look forward to. So, I did all the hard work for you by testing out a bunch and found some star standouts:

What It Is: Too Faced Amazing Face SPF 15 Skin-Balancing Flexible Coverage Foundation Powder

Why Its Great: I dont know about you, but I tend to get a bit oily in some spots on my face and oftentimes find myself powdering my nose. However, because I dont want to walk around looking like a tragically over-powdered mess (have you seen those face powder faux pas on Nicole Kidmans face lately?! Yikes!) Ive found that less is more when it comes to applying this stuff. This face powder glides on just-so to leave you looking fresh while covering imperfections and minimizes the appearance of pores, fine lines and redness.

Price: $32

Available: TooFaced; Sephora; Ulta

What It Is: BECCA Stick Foundation SPF 30+

Why Its Great: One of the greatest innovations of the foundation world are those that come in the stick form. Why? Well, besides the fact that theyre basically just like huge crayons that you smear and blend all over your face, theyre also super easy to use and great for busy women on the go. They also provide great spot coverage if youre not really into the whole idea of putting foundation all over your face.

Price: $39

Available: beccacosmetics.com

What It Is: hissyfit Saving Face Foundation/Highlight

Why Its Great: This dual-purpose foundation also serves as a highlighter that you can dab here and there onto your face to create dimension and also as a concealer to hide your flaws. Its great for those with super sensitive skin in that it contains SPF 50 UVA/UVB protection as well as soothing ingredients such as green tea, pomegranate and olive fruit oil.

Price: $29

Available: hissyfit.com

What It Is: Bobbi Brown Illuminating Finish Powder Compact Foundation SPF 12

Why Its Great: Im a sucker for a foundation thats creamy to the touch and this latest facial gem by Bobbi Brown doesnt disappoint. Not only does it blend seamlessly into your skin, but you can build your coverage by applying with a damp sponge for high, a puff or dry sponge for low and a powder brush for sheer. Price: $40

Available: bobbibrown.com and Bobbi Brown counters nationwide

What It Is: Maybelline Instant Age Rewind The Eraser

Why Its Great: I may not have very many age spots (ok, I have none) but I do have some crows feet developing, so this foundations micro-corrector applicator really helps to get full coverage into those not-so-easy to reach tough spots on your face; like the crows feet that I mentioned above. It also contains Goji berry and collagen to actually help to rid your face of those pesky things like crows feet (can you tell that Im a bit obsessed with them?! Dont worry, Im not going to pull a Kim Kardashian and have plastic surgery or anything like that.)

Price: $8

Available: maybelline.com and drugstores nationwide