Three Reasons You Need to Be Using a Foundation Primer

You’ve already got your makeup regimen down to a ritualized science timed to perfection and set in order perfectly, so why would you want to add one more step by applying a primer into the mix? Jen Paelmo, freelance makeup and hair artist, gives us three good reasons not to forgo using this product:

1. It improves the texture of the skin so foundation looks smoother.

2. Primer helps makeup to look fresh for hours longer.

3. Improves skin tone (some contain color correctors or brighteners) before applying foundation.

Jens favorite skin/foundation primers include Makeup Forever HD Microperfecting Primer, Smashbox Photo Finish Primer and MUD (Makeup Designory) Foundation Primer. We also love the satin finish and quick-evaporating, even effects of the Givenchy Mister Mat Mattifying Foundation Primer. But for those apprehensive to spend more than $10 on their first primer experience, take baby steps toward the product category with affordable introductions, such as Maybellines Instant Age Rewind Primer Skin Transformer or the Boots No7 Mattifying Makeup Base.

Jen recommends using a nickel-sized amount and apply all over face with hands or your favorite foundation brush. You can also opt to use it sparingly, reaching only those “problem areas” that may need a slight smooth-over. If you find that primers are the best invention since sliced bread, expand your primer role from strictly foundation to eye or mascara primers. Jen says, Eye primer keeps eye shadow from creasing and ensures long wear, while mascara primer helps to build volume for fuller, longer lashes. Now that youve been prepped, its prime time to get to smoothing it on!