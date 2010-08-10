Summer Hair Repair: 10 Conditioning Treatments To Try Now

After a summer full of sea salt, sweat and tears (summer romances gone south, you know what I’m saying), your hair has likely taken quite a beating. You may have been able to blame those frizzy ends on humidity for a while, but come fall that excuse is just not going to hold up. Since we’re sick of our own griping about uncontrollable frizz (and we don’t want to hear it from anyone else either), we’ve rounded up some hair conditioners to try out this weekend.

Treat your hair to a bit of moisture from one of these hair conditioners, and let us know which is your fave in the comments below or do you have your own frizz-fighting trick?

