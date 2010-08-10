Summer Hair Repair: 10 Conditioning Treatments To Try Now

After a summer full of sea salt, sweat and tears (summer romances gone south, you know what I’m saying), your hair has likely taken quite a beating. You may have been able to blame those frizzy ends on humidity for a while, but come fall that excuse is just not going to hold up. Since we’re sick of our own griping about uncontrollable frizz (and we don’t want to hear it from anyone else either), we’ve rounded up some hair conditioners to try out this weekend.
Treat your hair to a bit of moisture from one of these hair conditioners, and let us know which is your fave in the comments below or do you have your own frizz-fighting trick?
To nourish your dry hair (and scalp) and detangle those beach waves, condition once a week with this moisturizing treatment. Rene Furterer Karite Intense Nourishing Conditioning Cream, $46, sephora.com
A once-a-week snack for your hair, this deep conditioning formula (with emphasis on the "deep") will revitalize your weak mane. Bumble and Bumble deeep, $25, bumbleandbumble.com
This daily conditioner helps to repair lackluster strands by adding moisture and shine from the inside out. Damage Remedy Restructuring Conditioner, $24, aveda.com
A paraben-free conditioner from Blow New York, this product smooths out your broken ends for sleek strands. Blow Hair Care Damage Control Restorative Hair Mask, $25, ulta.com
Packed with vitamins, this sulfate-free mask softens and strengthens locks. Revolution In Cut Deep Conditioning Weekly Mask, $32, cvs.com
Fekkai's shea butter-infused mask gives your hair back the moisture that it so needs after the drying effects of summer. Fekkai Shea Butter Hair Mask, $22.50, ulta.com
Get the shampoo commercial-worthy strands you desire after treating it with this conditioner that detangles and smooths your locks. Mixed Chicks Deep Conditioner, $14, rickysnyc.com
This miracle beauty product containing Moroccan oil can also be used to hydrate your hair. Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask, $27, amazon.com
While it may look like chocolate in a jar, this multi-purpose treatment can be used as a deep conditioner or leave-in treatment to revive your locks without weighing them down. Ojon Restorative Hair Treatment, $21, sephora.com
This protective mask pumps moisture back into hair with Jojoba oil for silky smooth locks. Phyto Phytojoba Intense Hydrating Mask, $38, drugstore.com