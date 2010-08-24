StriVectin, Now More Powerful Than Ever

Take Beverly Hills 90210. The teenage melodrama could quite possibly be the perfect example of an original version being significantly better than the updated one nobody, and I mean nobody, can imitate Shannen Dohertys pitch-perfect blend of bitchiness and innocence. But in the case of the latest releases from skincare wonder brand StriVectin, the updated version may be the superior one.

The original StriVectin already has legions of devoted fans, ready to sing the praises of its stretch mark reducing wonder cream, but their re-imagined clinical formulas are, dare I say it, better. Thats thanks in great part to the addition of a little something called NIA-114. A patented Niacin blend, this powerful ingredient is designed to forcefully stimulate the repair of damaged DNA and ignite cell turnover. In the new StriVectin products an intensive cream, an eye treatment, and a retexturizing scrub its combined with a medley of peptides and antioxidants like Resveratrol, Swiss cress sprouts and apple stem cells for maximum age-defying capabilities. New and improved. $45-135, at Macys and strivectin.com