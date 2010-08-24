Strange Beauties: The Fragrance Edition

Etat Libre D’Orange Jasmin et Cigarettes, $80, luckyscent.com

I have always had an affinity for unusual scents. I think one of my favorite aromas of all time, thanks to many days on end spent hidden away in my college darkroom, is stop bath. That digital cameras are the future of photography saddens me most because I will sincerely miss the pungent scent of that bright yellow-hued chemical. Gasoline and a skunks protective spray also rank pretty high on my list. So while I appreciate a meticulously executed ladylike tea-rose or tuberose perfume, I get far more excited about the stranger fragrance varieties. Here, my top five favorites.

Etat Libre DOrange Jasmin et Cigarettes (above)

I may be a quitter but I will always have a secret penchant for the scent of tobacco; and combined with jasmine it embodies the way I imagine every chic French woman should smell.

Santa Maria Novella Nostalgia



Santa Maria Novella Nostalgia, $110, lafcony.com

Remember how I said I loved the smell of gasoline? Thats in this vintage race car-inspired scent. So is leather. And a bit of tire rubber. Delish!

CB I Hate Perfume In the Library



CB I Hate Perfume In the Library, $65, cbihateperfume.com

Im an avid collector of old books. As much as I like the text, and the often antiquated cover design and font, I adore the aged smell more than anything. This perfume perfectly imitates that old book scent.

Demeter Dirt



Demeter Dirt, $40, demeterfragrance.com

Take your earth mother vibe to a whole other level with this soil-scented cologne.

LArtisan Parfumeur Dzing!



L’Artisan Parfumeur Dzing, $134, luckyscent.com

It doesnt get more playful than this circus-inspired perfume with notes of saddle leather, sticky candy and sawdust.