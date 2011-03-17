St. Patrick’s Day Beauty Ideas To Get Shamrock Chic

If you’re not one of those people who like to go all out for St. Patrick’s Day I’m talking face paint and green wigs here then I applaud you. Not only do you understand the wonders of subtlety, you’re also saving yourself from years of future ridicule. So, this St. Patty’s Day, leave the clown makeup to all the guys who are still reminiscing about their lost frat years, and indulge in these tasteful green beauty ideas instead.



1. Shiseido Hydro-Powder Eye Shadow, $25, at Sephora

2. Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Black Pearl, $25, at Chanel

3. Covergirl Liquiline Blast Eyeliner in Green Glow, $7.99, at Ulta

4. E.L.F Mineral Eyeshadow in Earthy, $3, at Eyeslipsface

5. Essie Nail Polish in Pretty Edgy, $8, at Ulta

6. NARS Soft Touch Eyeshadow Pencil in Celebrate, $24, at Barneys

7. Vera Wang Bouquet, $70, at Sephora

