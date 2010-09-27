Spa At Trump: Would You Get A Facial From The Donald?

I wanted to dislike the new Spa at Trump. I really did. The building, a neck-craningly tall glass structure at the corner of Spring and Varick was not, in many longtime Soho residents’ eyes a welcome addition to the neighborhood; not to mention that during building it was in the papers for all the wrong reasons (a construction workers death on site and treacherous falling glass). But the newly opened Spa, a sprawling two-floor enclave with Moroccan design touches and a massive terrace with therapeutic pool may help the maligned building redeem itself.

The highlights of the ridiculously luxurious spa menu are Turkish (uses an oil-based castile soap applied with a traditional Kessa mitt) and Moroccan (uses olive oil soap and Ghassoul clay) Hammam treatments, each one performed in ornately-tiled chambers, the signature gemstone massages (we are coveting an emerald one), and any of the results-driven Kate Somerville facials. Our skin is a big fan of Somervilles handiwork, so in honor of this new partnership, we asked the longtime (20 years plus!) skincare guru to share her top five favorite products from her eponymous line. Ready those credit cards