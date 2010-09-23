Six Skincare Must-Haves For The New Season

Even though its been many, many moons since Ive been in a classroom, I still get the same sense of giddy excitement about back-to-school shopping. And while nubby sweaters, red pens and lined notebooks always make my fall list, so too do new skincare products. Because just as come September the racks become crowded with the latest seasonal styles, so too do the shelves at your local beauty emporium. Here, six of the new products that made our most-wanted list.