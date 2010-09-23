Six Skincare Must-Haves For The New Season

Even though its been many, many moons since Ive been in a classroom, I still get the same sense of giddy excitement about back-to-school shopping. And while nubby sweaters, red pens and lined notebooks always make my fall list, so too do new skincare products. Because just as come September the racks become crowded with the latest seasonal styles, so too do the shelves at your local beauty emporium. Here, six of the new products that made our most-wanted list.
Consider this the perfect panacea for those whose skin, like mine, gets a wee bit manic; oily in most parts, dry in some. The mineral water-enriched gel cream hybrid dissolves seamlessly into the skin and feels super refreshing. (Bobbi Brown Hydrating Gel Cream, $50, at Bobbi Brown Cosmetics)
Part purifying mask, part gentle exfoliant, this latest Avène innovation targets clogged and blemish-prone skin. (Avène Cleanance Mask, $20, at Avène)
With a blend of organic immortelle and myrtle essential oils, this de-puffing, radiance-boosting treatment is well-suited for those with sensitive eyes. It also has a noticeable smoothing effect. (LOccitane Divine Eyes Ultimate Anti-Aging Eye Treatment, $70, at L'Occitane)
With shea and cocoa butter, coconut and olive fruit oils, the non-foaming formula is super hydrating and good for sensitive types. It comes with a muslin cloth similar to Eve Loms signature cleanser for circulation-stimulating application. (Skyn Iceland Pure Cloud Cleanser, $28, at Sephora)
Anyone who has ever been on a retinoid regimen knows that nighttime is the right time for application since it increases sun sensitivity. But by using a clever time release delivery system and adding an SPF, Peter Thomas Roth crafted a daytime retinol-based moisturizer. (Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion AM Moisturizer, $78, at Sephora)
A newfangled eye product, this Vitamin C and AHA-packed peeling system is meant to be applied at night under your favorite eye cream to treat dark circles. (Ole Henriksen Truth is in the Eyes, $65, at Ole Henriksen)