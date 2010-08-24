Scented Necklaces: The Next Jewelry Trend?

If you havent yet discovered the amazingness that is Project No. 8, I encourage you to find some time to explore this shoebox-sized boutique on a quiet stretch of Division street in Chinatown. But be forewarned that every time you peruse the cleverly-curated selection think Margiela over-sized rings, curiosities from Kiosk, and architectural womenswear by complex geometries you just may happen upon something else that will lure that paycheck out of your pocket.

On my last visit, it took sheer willpower to withstand the allure of a Victorian-style gold-plated amulet by In Fiore. I was already familiar with In Fiores fragrances and beauty products, but I never realized that the holistic brand had dabbled in jewelry. In fact, In Fiore founder Julie Elliott teamed up with another San Francisco-based atelier, Lorinczi Jewelry, to create the Amulet collection, a series of aromatic adornments. Thats right: not only was this long locket totally gorgeous, it also smelled heavenly. Each of the ornately-decorated amulets has a perfume-saturated piece of felt tucked discreetly in the back so the scent lingers against the body. Considering the hefty price tag, my penny-saving needs to start immediately. Fishnet amulet, $1,200, at Project No. 8, 138 Division St., New York, NY. 212-925-5599.

