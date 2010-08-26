Fashion’s Night Out NYC: Hottest Beauty Spots

Liya Kebede and Raquel Zimmermann, Photo: Patrick Demarchelier

Although we in the fashion industry may have mixed feelings about Fashion Week the high stress days that lead to dark circles under our eyes from the late night partying we definitely look forward to Fashion’s Night Out. Even though we know we can’t physically make it to all 1,000+ events, we try. (Okay, we don’t try that hard we go to our favorites.)

So, below we’ve pulled out our favorite beauty events of the night that we’re putting at the top of our priority list. We’re planning on a few makeovers, blow outs, and of course a cocktail or two.

1. Strut your stuff with top Maybelline faces

Not only do select guests get a makeover upon arrival, but the first 50 to arrive will also receive a limited edition makeup bag created by Michael Angel. The “made-over” girls will model their looks and be judged by the likes of Jessica White, Emily DiDonato, and Lisalla Montenegro. Meatpacking District at 9th Ave. and 13th St.

2. Celebrate Fabulous Felines with Sarah Silverman

Comedian Sarah Silverman is performing at M.A.C Cosmetics and signing copies of her new book, The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee. On a slightly unrelated note, M.A.C will also be celebrating the launch of their 2010 Fabulous Felines collection. M.A.C Cosmetics, 113 Spring St.

3. Get a free Estee Lauder makeover

Aside from a free makeover from a Beauty Advisor (who can pass that up?) Aerin Lauder and models Carolyn Murphy, Hilary Rhoda, Constance Jablonski and Liu Wen will all be in attendance to share their fall favorites. Tom Pecheux, Creative Makeup Director of Estee Lauder, will also be available to give insight on what his favorite looks are for the fall. Saks Fifth Avenue, 611 Fifth Ave.

4. Get your hair done by a top stylist

Bumble and Bumble will be offering a night of free hairstyling, along with a magazine editorial inspired shoot but if you’re planning on going book an appointment! 146 E. 56th Street

5. Get ready for the night at Bergdorf’s

Stop by Bergdorf Goodman’s makeup counters for complimentary services by all the top brands, and stick around for the FACE OFF next great makeup artist competition at 6 PM judged by BryanBoy, Trish McEvoy, Hamish Bowles and Catherine Malandrino. 745 Fifth Ave. at 58th St.

6. Win products every hour, on the hour

Aveda will be providing guests with complimentary hair styling and make up touch-ups along with hourly product giveaways from 6:00-9:00 PM. We hope that there will be a Rosemary Mint Shampoo and Conditioner set with our names on it! 10 Columbus Circle Space 308

7. Try a tattoo below the belt

Since ‘Vajazzling’ has now lapsed into ‘Vatooing’, you may as well try the trend once – for free that is. Completely Bare is offering free Richie Rich ‘Vatoos’, as well as a scavenger hunt themed styling contest judged by Richie Rich and celebrity stylist Mia Morgan. Winner gets a new Dots wardrobe and a trip for two! 25 Bond St. between Bowery and Lafayette

8. Catch Roger Vivier’s new scents

Celebrate Roger Vivier’s five new fragrances with Leighton Meester, Lauren Santo Domingo, Coco Brandolini, Caroline Seiber and Alexia Niedzielski along with champagne and music. Part of the proceeds from the evening will benefit the New York Aids Fund. 750 Madison Avenue

9. Stop by Sephora for all your beauty needs

Watch social media sensation Michelle Phan tape a live beauty tutorial, meet supermodel Josie Maran, get your skincare questions answered by Dr. Dennis Gross and your hair styled by Sultra pros. Kat Von D will also be on hand for readings from her new book. 597 Fifth Avenue

10. Get your makeup done by a celebrity makeup artist

Lucia Pieroni, color creator of Cle de Peau Beaute and a favorite of Scarlett Johansson, Cameron Diaz, and Drew Barrymore will be giving out personal makeup consultations and application tips. Appointments can be scheduled at 212-940-5305 ext. 2678. Cl de Peau Beaut Counter at Saks Fifth Avenue, 611 5th Avenue