Rihanna’s Makeup Artist Brings New Brand Stateside

black|Up Cosmetics, a Parisian born brand created for makeup artists in need of a better product for women of color, are now available for purchase online in the U.S. Focusing on saturated color and complexion, black|Up offers a variety of different eye shadow pigments (similar to M.A.C pigments but with a bit of an added sheen) and 13 different colors of foundation as well as lip shades and face products.

Lionel Durand, Managing Director explained, ” black|Up cosmetics fills the void that currently exists in the industry, offering women of color high end cosmetics designed specifically with them in mind.”

Currently for sale in hundreds of stores in France and throughout Europe, and with fans such as Estelle and Mylah Morales (Ri-Ri’s makeup artist), black|Up will be opening a store stateside as well, so be on the lookout! For now, head to black|Upcosmetics.com to check out the goods.