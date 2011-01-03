Post-Holiday Detox: Your New Beauty Regimen

After days spent lounging with the relatives for the holidays, we expect to come back home relaxed and rejuvenated. What we often forget is half of those days are spent piled in the car, crammed in the plane, or more than likely, sleeping on the floor of the airport during a snowstorm (my fellow New Yorkers know what I’m talking about). After all of the traveling and socializing, you realize that your “vacation” wasn’t as relaxing as you imagined it would be.
So, cut back on your late nights this week and create a spa in the comfort of your own home with our favorite pampering products.
This body exfoliator infused with 70% dead sea salt self-heats, creating heaven in a scrub. (Bliss Hot Salt Scrub, $38, sephora.com)
Since many of us need an extra dose of moisture during the winter months, try an oil to with a lemon scent to reenergize. (Burt's Bees Bath & Body Oil with Lemon & Vitamin E, $7.79, drugstore.com)
This aromatic treatment oil is the perfect massage oil to get out the airplane seat kinks. (Dermalogica Stress Relief Treatment Oil, $27, dermalogica.com)
This classic bubble bath also moisturizes and conditions the skin, so that you're not just soaking in the tub for no good reason. (Kiehl's Lavender Foaming Relaxing Bath, $18.50, saksfifthavenue.com)
Lush's bath bomb ball combines bergamot and soya milk to raise spirits and leave skin soft and smooth. (LUSH Ne Worry Pas Bath Bomb, $6.25, lushusa.com)
Revive your hair from your travels as well with this deep repair masque, chock full of oils and algae extracts for shiny locks. (Macadamia Natural Oil Deep Repair Masque, $28, ulta.com)
Prep your hands for your next mani with this exfoliating hand cream and cuticle cure. (Philosophy Time On Your Hands Exfoliationg Hand and Cuticle Cream, $18.50, drugstore.com)
Although they look a bit strange, these cucumber eye pads are pre-moistened to beat puffiness. (Earth Therapeutics Recover E Cucumber Eye Pads, $7, ulta.com)
Get your hands back to baby soft with this pampering kit, which includes a superbalm for all of those impossibly dry places. (Liz Earle Pampering Hand Treat, $37, us.lizearle.com)
Although it's a bit pricey, this kit is all you need for your winter skin care qualms the perfect tools to revive your face after a week of travel. (Sisley-Paris Winter Skincare Discovery Kit, $144, saksfifthavenue.com)