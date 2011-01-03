Post-Holiday Detox: Your New Beauty Regimen

After days spent lounging with the relatives for the holidays, we expect to come back home relaxed and rejuvenated. What we often forget is half of those days are spent piled in the car, crammed in the plane, or more than likely, sleeping on the floor of the airport during a snowstorm (my fellow New Yorkers know what I’m talking about). After all of the traveling and socializing, you realize that your “vacation” wasn’t as relaxing as you imagined it would be.

So, cut back on your late nights this week and create a spa in the comfort of your own home with our favorite pampering products.