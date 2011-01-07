StyleCaster
Share

Packing Tips: What’s New In Travel Beauty

What's hot
StyleCaster

Packing Tips: What’s New In Travel Beauty

Risi-Leanne
by

Now that a new year is upon us, many of you are already planning fun spring breaks or exciting summer trips. Here are some of the best new products to pack, small enough to fit in your carry-on and get you through your on-the-road beauty routines!

Skin Care

108870 1294701791 Packing Tips: Whats New In Travel Beauty

The best way to go is a travel set with multiple products for cleansing, moisturizing, toning and even a few special treatments, like eye care or exfoliation.

Some of the best for the money are: Blisss Face Value Set or Kate Somerville The Discovery Kit. If you really want to minimize your routine, try Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare EZ4U 2 GO 4-in-1 Facial Treatment Towelettes. For those pesky inconvenient break outs dont forget to pack a product like the super small Zeno Acne Clearing Device.

Makeup

108871 1294701791 Packing Tips: Whats New In Travel Beauty

Palettes are a great way to go to have everything you need in one convenient case. A great one to try is the Bobbi Browns Beauty Rules Face Palette. If you prefer organic/natural makeup, a great kit is from Josie Maran Sephora Beauty In A Box: Orglamic Revolution, or Korres Natural Look Antioxidant Color Collection.

Body Care

108872 1294701792 Packing Tips: Whats New In Travel Beauty

DERMAdoctor Med-e-Tate Deodorant Wipes, Lisa Hoffman Spa Shower Packets or Liz Earle Beauty Travel Essentials Kit set are great solutions which take up almost no space in a bag!

Hair

108873 1294701792 Packing Tips: Whats New In Travel Beauty

Again, travel sized product kits are the way to go for hair care. Try Ted Gibson Travel Essentials Kit, or the PHYTO Petite Smooth and Sleek Kit.

Nails

108874 1294701793 Packing Tips: Whats New In Travel Beauty

Throw in conveniently sized nail care for easy manicures and touch up. A good option is YSL Nail Touch Lacquer Pen Brush. You can also try the latest nail polish connector products which include 2 nail polishes in one. Try Np2 Nail Duos, which come with a color lacquer on one end and a base/top coat on the other.

Promoted Stories

share