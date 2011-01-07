Packing Tips: What’s New In Travel Beauty

Now that a new year is upon us, many of you are already planning fun spring breaks or exciting summer trips. Here are some of the best new products to pack, small enough to fit in your carry-on and get you through your on-the-road beauty routines!

Skin Care

The best way to go is a travel set with multiple products for cleansing, moisturizing, toning and even a few special treatments, like eye care or exfoliation.

Some of the best for the money are: Blisss Face Value Set or Kate Somerville The Discovery Kit. If you really want to minimize your routine, try Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare EZ4U 2 GO 4-in-1 Facial Treatment Towelettes. For those pesky inconvenient break outs dont forget to pack a product like the super small Zeno Acne Clearing Device.

Makeup

Palettes are a great way to go to have everything you need in one convenient case. A great one to try is the Bobbi Browns Beauty Rules Face Palette. If you prefer organic/natural makeup, a great kit is from Josie Maran Sephora Beauty In A Box: Orglamic Revolution, or Korres Natural Look Antioxidant Color Collection.

Body Care

DERMAdoctor Med-e-Tate Deodorant Wipes, Lisa Hoffman Spa Shower Packets or Liz Earle Beauty Travel Essentials Kit set are great solutions which take up almost no space in a bag!

Hair

Again, travel sized product kits are the way to go for hair care. Try Ted Gibson Travel Essentials Kit, or the PHYTO Petite Smooth and Sleek Kit.

Nails

Throw in conveniently sized nail care for easy manicures and touch up. A good option is YSL Nail Touch Lacquer Pen Brush. You can also try the latest nail polish connector products which include 2 nail polishes in one. Try Np2 Nail Duos, which come with a color lacquer on one end and a base/top coat on the other.