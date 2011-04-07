New Scents To Get You Set For Spring

Spring is a time of reawakening, so naturally it’s also time to freshen up your fragrances. Opt for subtle spring scents to lighten up for the warmer months. Click through for Daily Makeover’s picks!
More Beauty From Daily Makeover:
10 Sexy Smoky Eye Looks
A Fun And Flirty Lash Tutorial
Top 10 Cropped Hairstyles
Olay Purely Pristine Body Collection: Turn your bathroom into a fragrant spa with this new body collection from Olay. Loaded with skin-healthy ingredients like seaweed extract and mineral crystals, the pampering line of cleansers and lotions will leave skin delicately scented and feeling fresh.
Olay Purely Pristine Body Collection, at soap.com
Redken Nature's Rescue Radiant Sea Spray: This ocean-inspired styling spray helps add texture to your tresses and leave them beautifully scented. It features time-touch fragrance capsules that release a light scent whenever hair is touched.
Redken Nature's Rescue Radiant Sea Spray, $17, available for salons at redken.com
Tocca Laundry Delicate: What better way to wear a pretty scent than in your clothes? This gorgeous laundry wash is perfect for washing spring wardrobe essentials like silk, linen and lace; it subtly scents your delicates with the clean fragrance of cucumber and grapefruit.
Tocca Laundry Delicate, $15 at tocca.com
Skintimate Designer Cans:
Glam up your shaving routine with these vibrant creams. Housed in limited-edition cans, they leave legs smooth, supple and smelling divine. Our fave: The bright and happy Strawberry Tangerine Twist.
Skintimate Designer Cans, available in drugstores in May, for more information visit skintamite.com
Hello Kitty Solid Perfume Necklace: Besides being completely adorable, this sparkling necklace is also functional: It houses a hidden tin of solid fragrance. Dab the creamy balm on your body to release its sweet scent of cassis sorbet, Italian mandarin, apple, magnolia blossom, and vanilla.
Hello Kitty Solid Perfume Necklace, $39, at sephora.com
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Les Bulles d'Agathe Scented Bubbles: Play with your perfume! These whimsical bubbles are scented with delicious fragrances like pear, mint and violet. While you can't wear them on your skin, you can blow bubbles to your heart's content and revel in the fragrance they leave behind.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Les Bulles d'Agathe Scented Bubbles, $20, at neimanmarcus.com
Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Deodorant: You use deodorant every day, (or at least we hope so), so it might as well smell nicer than boring old powder. This posh deodorant features the classic scent of Cashmere Mist--Moroccan jasmine, lily of the valley bergamot, sandalwood, amber and musk--that will keep your dry and fresh all day long.
Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Deodorant, $12, at saks.com
Lierac Sensorielle Multi-Use Oil:
This gorgeous oil contains gardenia, camellia and jasmine to create a beautiful floral scent. A blend of four nourishing oils--argan, grapeseed, sweet almond and hazelnut--plus a silky, non-greasy texture means you can use it on your face, body or hair to deliver its supreme softening benefits.
Lierac Sensorielle Multi-Use Oil, $34, available this April at lierac-usa.com
Crabtree & Evelyn Rosewater Dusting Powder: Dust this silky, vintage-looking body powder on your decolleté to add the faint, romantic scent of rose, violet, peony, fresh greens and musk.
Crabtree & Evelyn Rosewater Dusting Powder, $22, at crabtree-evelyn.com
Kat Burki Signature Collection Candle in Lavender Lightly:
For us, nothing says spring quite like the uplifting scent of lavender. Created by interior designer Kat Burki, this gorgeous candle is made with renewable soy wax and features 60 hours of burn time, so you can keep your house smelling like springtime long after the season has passed.
Kat Burki Signature Collection Candle in Lavender Lightly, $38, at katburki.com