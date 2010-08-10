We’ve already been chatting about the dirty product names in the beauty industry lately, so it of course led us to thinking about how we actually choose our products. The question on our minds is this: Do you really pick out that bottle of polish for your mani-pedi because of the on-trend lilac color or because of the catchy name the brand cleverly placed on the bottle?
Personally, I’m a self-professed nail polish addict, but have never been one for the names unless they are particularly memorable. It seems lately though, that there are plenty of polish brands who are using their naming process to try and strike a chord with us, if not make us feel a tad bit awkward at times. Flip through the slide show above to check out some of the polishes we’ve picked for other reasons than their aesthetics, and comment below to tell us your favorites.
Keep Me Interested: A true orange that is sure to be an attention grabber. By painting fingertips with Keep Me Interested we're hoping guys will get a clue... Ginger + Liz in Keep Me Interested, $12, gingerandliz.com
Iris I Was Thinner: We've all had this thought at some point in time, but we're not sure how we feel about a polish aimed at our insecurities. At least the name is catchy. Sephora by OPI in Iris I Was Thinner, $9, Sephora.com
Call Me Irresponsible: A bright violet color is Deborah's musically named excuse for all misbehavin' in a bottle. Deborah Lippmann in Call Me Irresponsible, $16, deborahlippmann.com
Towel Boy Toy: This summer, color pokes fun at all of those pool boys we wish we could gaze at throughout the year. China Glaze in Towel Boy Toy, $3.45, amazon.com
Red-Y Set Ex: For all of you on the verge of dumping your boyfriends, head to the salon and request this color before you do the deed. Essie in Red-Y Set Ex, $4, amazon.com
Trust Fund Baby: In case the recession isn't bothering you in the least with all that dough weighing down your wallet, pull out your pocket change for this ballet pink. L'Oreal Paris in Trust Fund Baby, $4.99, drugstore.com
Brown Bag: We're in love with this on-trend taupe hue, but the name brings up memories of 2nd grade, bad school lunches and PB&J. Amazing memories. M.A.C Cosmetics in Brown Bag, $13, maccosmetics.com
Sand In My Suit: As unpleasant as sand in our swimsuit really is, this shimmery beige is the perfect everyday color, sans the uncomfortable squirming. OPI in Sand In My Suit, $8, drugstore.com
Meltdown: Since we're surrounded by fashion divas who are always on the verge of a meltdown, this polish seems extremely fitting. Included in Urban's Apocalyptic kit with other colors like Fbomb and Big Bang, you can't go wrong with this one. Urban Decay's Meltdown (included in kit), $18, urbandecay.com
Swagger: For all of those girls who walk with a special something, this pearly polish was made for you. Just wearing Swagger gives us all a bit more pep in our step. Ginger + Liz, Swagger, $12, gingerandliz.com
Can You Tapas This?: Included in OPI's Espana collection, Can You Tapas This? says it all wear this color with confidence and find a boy that can! OPI in Can You Tapas This?, $8, drugstore.com
Pouf Daddy: Since we all know what a good pouf can do for you thanks to Snookie, Essie's Pouf Daddy may just change our lives, and by change I mean get us knocked out in a bar in Jersey. Essie in Pouf Daddy, $8, amazon.com