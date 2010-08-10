We’ve already been chatting about the dirty product names in the beauty industry lately, so it of course led us to thinking about how we actually choose our products. The question on our minds is this: Do you really pick out that bottle of polish for your mani-pedi because of the on-trend lilac color or because of the catchy name the brand cleverly placed on the bottle?

Personally, I’m a self-professed nail polish addict, but have never been one for the names unless they are particularly memorable. It seems lately though, that there are plenty of polish brands who are using their naming process to try and strike a chord with us, if not make us feel a tad bit awkward at times. Flip through the slide show above to check out some of the polishes we’ve picked for other reasons than their aesthetics, and comment below to tell us your favorites.