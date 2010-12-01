Multi-Purpose Makeup For New Year’s Eve Touch Ups

Time is something that seems to be especially fleeting around the end of the year. Between holiday gatherings and late-night (more like early morning) New Year’s Eve parties, being overwhelmed and lacking sleep is the norm. Since we’re always looking for ways to save time, cutting corners on our beauty routines is a must.

Use these multipurpose products to trim down your routine whether it be to get you started on the day, or to cut your NYE beauty prep-time in half.