Multi-Purpose Makeup For New Year’s Eve Touch Ups

Time is something that seems to be especially fleeting around the end of the year. Between holiday gatherings and late-night (more like early morning) New Year’s Eve parties, being overwhelmed and lacking sleep is the norm. Since we’re always looking for ways to save time, cutting corners on our beauty routines is a must.
Use these multipurpose products to trim down your routine whether it be to get you started on the day, or to cut your NYE beauty prep-time in half.
This creme stain blends into both cheeks and lips for a soft touch of color to add to any look.
Becca Beach Tint, $25, beccacosmetics.com
This must-have product from Cake is a blend of shea butter and beeswax, designed to moisturize any area that needs it from lips to elbows.
Cake Satin Sugar All-Purpose Treatment Balm, $20, sephora.com
This makeup stick duo can be used as a lightweight coverage foundation, or for precise coverage in specific areas.
Prescriptives Multi-Purpose Makeup Stick, $35, prescriptives.com
This brush is clearly two for the price of one and fits in your clutch. Genius.
Sephora Double-Ended Grab'n Go Brush, $7, sephora.com
Swirl this powder together to complete your soft glow, or customize the colors for your complexion.
Smashbox Fusion Soft Lights, $30, smashbox.com
This shimmer stick adds a touch of highlight anywhere you'd like it giving you the perfect amount of glimmer to complete your look.
Shiseido The Makeup Accentuating Color Stick, $33, sephora.com
Highlight your eyes, cheeks and lips with the variety of colors in this "Impressionism Palette" from Studio Gear.
Studio Gear Impressionism Palette in Twilight, $22.50, ulta.com
This two-in-one lip color includes a gel-based stain for those days (or nights) when you're looking for a touch of matte color, and a gloss to amp up the shine.
Tarte Rise & Shine Lip Gloss and Stain, $21, ulta.com