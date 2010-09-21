The Most Popular Beauty Products By State

Many of us have our favorite beauty items that we’ve been stocking up on since we first started using products. Whether it be that perfect color of lipstick or the moisturizer that makes our skin just soft enough without looking oily, there are certain beauty goods we’ll be using until we’re 100. Okay, maybe we’re exaggerating, but what can we say love is love.

But while we know our own favorites all too well, we were curious to find out what other ladies across the nation are using as their go-tos hey, we never said we were opposed to trying something new! We polled 10 different beauty brands to find out the top sellers from different states across the country. Click through the slide show above for the beauty-licious results!