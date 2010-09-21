The Most Popular Beauty Products By State

Many of us have our favorite beauty items that we’ve been stocking up on since we first started using products. Whether it be that perfect color of lipstick or the moisturizer that makes our skin just soft enough without looking oily, there are certain beauty goods we’ll be using until we’re 100. Okay, maybe we’re exaggerating, but what can we say love is love.
But while we know our own favorites all too well, we were curious to find out what other ladies across the nation are using as their go-tos hey, we never said we were opposed to trying something new! We polled 10 different beauty brands to find out the top sellers from different states across the country. Click through the slide show above for the beauty-licious results!
Rightfully nicknamed "The Golden State" Cali girls seem to love their tinted glow, so they start their beauty routines with Stila's Illuminating Tinted Moisturizer. With a touch of shimmer and an added SPF of 15, we can see why this is a fit. (Stila Illuminating Tinted Moisturizer, $32, Sephora)
For all of the girls living in the great Colorado outdoors, they know taking care of their skin is key after skiing down the Rockies. They love Kiehls Ultra Facial Cream to keep their skin hydrated and healthy in even the most extreme environments. (Kiehls Ultra Facial Cream, $24.50, at Nordstrom)
For those Southern belles who still crave a bit of shine on their lips, Vincent Longo's original gloss gives you that perfect amount of shimmer. Apparently the lovely ladies of Georgia have that one figured out already. (Vincent Longo Perfect Shine Lip Gloss in Baci, $22, at Vincent Longo)
Low maintenance Hawaiian ladies may not cake on the makeup, but they certainly know how to take care of their skin. Estee Lauder's Advanced Night Repair is a favorite, repairing and preventing damage. (Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Complex, $47.50, at Estee Lauder)
The Illini girls seem to crave gorgeous lashes as much as the rest of the country, and they seek out Shiseido's Eyelash Curler first. Remember, we suggest walking the curler out slowly along your lashes for maximum results! (Shiseido Makeup Eyelash Curler, $29, at Nordstrom)
Fresh's Sugar Lip Treatment gives your lips just the right amount of moisture (without that sticky residue) to cure any chapped lips you may have gotten from cool Maine air. (Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment, $22.50, at Sephora)
Maybe it's the name, or maybe it's this weird desire to always have movie star lashes, but us New Yorkers go for the high impact products. Tarte's 4-in-1 product lengthens, volumizes, curls and conditions to our heart's content. (Tarte's Lights, Camera, Lashes!, $19, at Tarte Cosmetics)
Urban Decay's eyeshadow primer is a well-known legend, and Ohio ladies know what to do to get crease-free shadow. Sweep on this primer to make your color more vibrant and to avoid those pesky cracks. (Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion, $18, at Urban Decay)
To complement their boots and floral dresses in the Lonestar State, Texas natives favor Guerlain's jeweled mirror compact for the Rouge G Lipstick. With just a press of a button you can reveal both a mirror and then the tube of lipstick. (Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick, $46, at Bloomingdales)
By far one of the most popular blush colors of all time (we won't lie, the name definitely helps to attract our attention), this blend of peachy pink colors gives cheeks a perfect hint of color and Washington-natives have clearly caught on. (NARS Orgasm Blush, $26, at Nars Cosmetics)