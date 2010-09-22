Matte Is Back: The Best For Your Lips And Tips

Marc Jacobs SS2011, Photo courtesy of NARS

Over the past year or so, matte has become one of beautys most ubiquitous words, showing up in foundation, hair products, polish and of course, lipsticks. While some may have already grown tired of the no-sheen trend, I remain a devoted fan. And there are two new products currently vying for matte lovers collective attention. Avons Matte nail enamel comes in four fall-appropriate shadesBlack as Night, Violetta, Red Velvet and Grey Cementat a very low price. Our favorites are the Grey Cement, a clean, true slate and the Red Velvet, a jewel-toned magenta with subtle flecks of gold.

NARS, the purveyor of some of my all-time favorite lipsticks, has a new entirely matte-focused line. The Pure Matte lipsticks are deeply pigmented with an ultra-matte finish, but, because of a Vitamin E and aai oil-based formula, manage to avoid drying out the lips. Of the six shades our two most-wanted hues also happen to be the darkestTerre de Feu, a rich blackened cherry, and Volga, a super-dark aubergine that happened to be the shade of choice at the recent Marc Jacobs SS2011 show. We plan on mixing and matching our matte lips and tips for months to come.

Avon Matte nail enamel, $5, at avon.com, and NARS Pure Matte lipstick, $25, at Saks Fifth Avenue. Check out NARS Facebook page for a chance to win a full set of the new Pure Matte lipsticks.