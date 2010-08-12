Mascara Magic: Shiseido Covers Their Bases

No matter how exquisitely formulated or luxuriously packaged, after test driving any one of the many extraneous beauty products on the market face primers, pre-shampoo rinses, et. al Im usually left with the same feeling I had before slathering it on: meh. Simply because for me to be willing to add an extra step to my beauty regimen, said extraneous beauty product would have to be truly transformative. So when Shiseido Makeup Nourishing Mascara Base hit my desk, I was ready to swiftly file it under: things I dont need. But given Shiseidos track record of general awesomeness, I was persuaded to give this new product a spin.

The formula, made with the reparative amino acid arginine and a creamy volumizing wax, goes on clear and is designed to nourish and strengthen product-weary lashes. Worn alone, lashes are left with a slick, healthy look, but I prefer to follow its original purpose: layering it under mascara. Used as a base it will noticeably amp up your favorite mascara, and that, my friends, moves this little wonder from the I dont need file to the I didnt know just how much I needed file. Shiseido Makeup Nourishing Mascara Base, $23, at nordstrom.com