Marc Jacobs Daisy Goes For A Frolic In Spain

The new ad campaign for Marc Jacobs Daisy, launching on October 1, encompasses both the scent, and the spirit of Jacobs himself. With rising models Frida Gustavsson and Sophie Srej frolicking in a field in Spain, the campaign is meant to tell the story of two girls who spend their days simply soaking up the sun and fresh air – sounds awful, right?

Famed photographer Juergen Teller captured all of their innocence and naivete with the help of babydoll dresses and parasols. The floral scent is the focal point of one of my favorite images below. In it, the scent is positioned much like Jacobs himself had held the new Bang bottle in his latest campaign, making the ad read oh-so-feminine, yet sexy at the same time. Maybe this will be the new campaign image – have we spotted a trend? Get your behind the scenes fill below.







All images courtesy of Marc Jacobs Daisy