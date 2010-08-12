Makeup’s Claymation Moment

Everybody loves a product with dual purposes. Tartes latest complexion product happens to have two very good ones. Firstly, the aptly-named Smooth Operator Micronized Clay Finishing Powder with PM20 features Amazonian white clay as its star. The nutrient-packed clay has been prized for centuries and is considered one of natures most perfect ingredients. On the skin it has powerful skin-balancing capabilities in a foundation product that means it will help create an even, matte canvas.

Secondly, despite what the name says, Smooth Operators co-star is the trademarked super-ingredient PM20, which promises to reduce pore size by 20 percent after repeated use over four weeks. Use this lightweight finishing powder as your sole face product, or, for extra coverage and a smooth finish, dust it over your regular concealer and foundation. Dont fret about getting it around the eye area; unlike its powder predecessors, this lightweight colorless variety wont fall mercilessly into fine lines and wrinkles. And that is very good news. $28, at sephora.com

