M.A.C’s Latest Makeup Collection Is Mean-Spirited

M.A.C loves paying homage to iconic characters, and they have definitely done their fair share of cutesy in the pastHello Kitty, Barbie and Fafi to name a few. But occasionally they veer over to the dark side, and Im so thrilled when they do, because frankly, good girls are kinda boring.

Venomous Villains, M.A.Cs latest collaboration (available atmaccosmetics.com), takes its cue from the most cruel, the most evil, the most conniving of Disneys vast treasure trove of cartoon characters. There is Maleficent,Sleeping Beautys mean-spirited fairy,Snow Whites Evil Queen, voodoo king Dr. Facilier ofThe Princess and the Frog, and my personal favorite, the cold-hearted, but incredibly outfitted, Cruella de Vil of101 Dalmations.

Each character gets their own mini collection, and after sorting through all the evil powders and cunning lipsticks and glosses weve settled on a few favorites. Dr. Fs Magically Cool Liquid Powder sets or adds a multi-faceted dimension to foundation; Maleficents pink-tinted violet gloss Wrong Spell and glittery teal-flecked Mean & Green nail lacquer are a fitting nod to falls purple trend; and both Evil Queens brownish plum Sinister and Cruellas cherry red Heartless lipsticks feel dark and sexy. In honor of M.A.Cs, er, wicked awesome collection, we gathered a few of our all-time favorite, mostly female, non-cartoon villains

Glenn Close as Alex Forrest in Fatal Attraction

Javier Bardem as Anton Chigurh in No Country For Old Men

Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz



Bette Davis as Baby Jane Hudson in What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?



Barbara Stanwyck as Phyllis Dietrichson in Double Indemnity

Nicole Kidman as Suzanne Stone Maretto in To Die For



Lucy Liu as O-Ren Ishii in Kill Bill

Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman in Batman Returns

Juliette Lewis as Mallory Knox in Natural Born Killers

Kathy Bates as Annie Wilkes in Misery

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway in Bonnie and Clyde

Rebecca de Mornay as Peyton Flanders in The Hand that Rocks the Cradle

Main Image: M.A.C. Venomous Villians, Courtesy of M.A.C Cosmetics