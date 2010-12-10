M.A.C Cosmetics: Leading The Bright Pink Lip Trend

Rachel McAdams, Scarlett Johansson Photos: Ray Tamarra, Getty Images | Henry S. Dziekan III, Getty Images

Bright colors took over the runways during the Spring/Summer 2010 shows at Dior and Peter Som the models’ lids were decked out with greens, yellows and blues, and lips were popping with fuchsias and berries at Jil Sander and Louis Vuitton. We particularly fell in love with the bright pink lips we saw on the DVF runways, and they’ve been frequenting many a celeb’s smile as of late.

To get the look, try out these shades from some of our favorite brands:



Show Orchid, $14.50, maccosmetics.com

This vivid pink from M.A.C Cosmetics keeps your lips moisturized, yet gives you that bright pop of color (perfect for a holiday party)!



NARS Schiap, $24, narscosmetics.com

This gorgeous bright hue is one of my all time faves and has been used on many of our editorial shoots in the past dress it up for your seasonal parties, or down with blue jeans and a tee.



Yves Saint Laurent Fard A Levres Rouge Pur Lipstick in Fuschia Pink, $30, sephora.com

YSL’s intense fuchsia shade gives great coverage for your lips, and the brand can always be relied on for hydration (and pretty packaging of course).