LUSH’s Gorilla Perfume: The New Scent On The Block

We all know LUSH for their delicious smelling bath and body products (I personally dont know what Id do without my weekly Bath Bomb indulgence) but actual fragrance?! Now, thats a whole new arena for the brand. You can imagine my glee at getting my hands on these really cute Gorilla Perfumes that just hit their store shelves.

But, before I go all in about how great they smell, I should first start off by telling you why LUSH founders, Mark and Simon Constantine, decided to create fragrances underneath this name. (Because your first thought is Will I smell like a monkey when I put this stuff on? The answer to this question, dear readers, is no, you wont.) Mark and Simon did an interview with a publication called Basenotes about these fragrances entitled The Guerilla Perfumers and they liked the name so much that it stuck. Of course, being the fun folks that they are, they made a fun spin on the title hence the word Gorilla instead of Guerilla.

There are four scents in the Gorilla Perfume line: Tuca Tuca, Smell Of Freedom, Lust and Imogen Rose. Tuca Tuca is the fun, flirtatious scent and contains notes of violet, cassie absolute, vanilla and ylang ylang. The inspiration behind this scent is simply just a perfect summer day. Smell of Freedom smells a bit spicier because it contains notes such as clove, black pepper and sandalwood. Simon created this scent based off of three inspirational people he met during his travels around the world and, maybe its just me, but instantly peps my spirits when I sniff a whiff of it.



Lust (my fave from the line!) smells raw, gritty yet still feminine due to its notes of jasmine, rose and sandalwood. Mark notes that he loves working with the smell of jasmine, so he made sure to add tons of it into this scent. I wanted to do a really, really sexy, dirty, lustful fragrance and thats what Ive done, he said.

On the flip side of Lust, Imogen Rose is pretty, soft and girly. (In fact, Simon created it in honor of his baby daughter, whos actually named Imogen Rose.) It smells almost like a rose scented baby powder due to its notes of rose oil, bergamot and tonka.

Pricing for each scent ranges from starting points of $29.95 for a 30 ml bottle to $8.95 for the fragrance solid and are available for purchase now in LUSH shops nationwide and online at http://www.lushusa.com.

Now that youve gotten the scoop, let me know which scent is your fave!

