Infant foreskin, snail secretions, snake venom new, unusual ingredients are constantly finding their way into beauty products. And LIFT Lab, one of the latest luxury skincare lines, is no exception. The difference in this case is that there is some serious science behind the brand: it was founded by biotech entrepreneur Elliot Entis, who worked alongside a team of world-renowned PhDs to develop the products.

So what exactly have they discovered? That in the far reaches of the Arctic, animals were able to shield themselves from the astonishingly harsh temperatures by producing something called a Cell Protection Protein. Entis, upon learning about CPPs in a New York Times article, immediately realized the potential to incorporate this magical protein into skincare products. The biological (found in Arctic fish), not genetically-engineered CPP, found in LIFT Labs products promises to promote skin cell rejuvenation, deeply moisturize and protect against UV damage and changes in PH or temperature.

Our favorite incarnation is the silky LIFT Lab Lift & Repair treatment serum, which is designed to address fine lines and sun damage and if theres anything that will eradicate those issues on our face, were happy to swim with the fishes.

$115, at liftlab.com.