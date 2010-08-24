Kjaer Weis Does Makeup, Simplified

In her over fifteen years as a makeup artist, Kirsten Kjaer Weis got up close and personal with countless model complexions, the majority of which had suffered the effects of the constant pile of chemical-laden makeup being forced upon them for photo shoots. It was all that model skin that convinced Weis that should she one day have the good fortune to start a makeup line of her own, it would have to be entirely natural. Kjaer Weis fulfills that credo and more her new line just may be the ultimate in natural luxury.

Think straightforward shades, chic packaging and 95 percent certified organic formulas crafted with the finest natural ingredients like carnauba wax, and rose, honeysuckle and gardenia used as natural preservatives. The lip tint comes in a palette of muted colors and is super moisturizing; the smooth cream blush melds seamlessly into the skin rather than sitting on the surface like a powder; and the eyeshadows, available in an array of earthy beiges, greys and taupes, have pearlescent finishes and crease-resistant formulas.

Every product is meant to be dabbed or swiped on with fingertips, a task made infinitely easier by the clever packaging. Conceived of by Marc Atlan, the man behind award-winning designs at Helmut Lang and Comme des Garons, the substantial metal they are actually made from Zamac, an alloy of zinc, aluminum, magnesium and copper compacts open with a satisfying click meant to mirror the sound of a Mercedes door shutting. And if that doesnt scream luxury enough, each one also comes housed in a tiny red textured, jewelry-style box. Kjaer Weis is available at Space NK.