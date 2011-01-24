Kate Middleton Has A Nail Polish Too, Biebs Competition?

If the Glee and Justin Bieber-inspired nail colors of late havent satisfied your need to show your pop-culture preferences on your nails, fret not. Butter London, Britains haute, chemical-free nail polish brand, has jumped on board the Kate Middleton train. The company will launch its newest color No More Waity, Katie, referencing Middletons long-time tabloid nickname.

The limited-edition polish is a sparkly muted lavender. The color is equal parts demure and stylish, just like the princess-to-be. Were guessing that Kate wont actually wear the polish, given her preference for more natural colors – though it would look great with that big blue sapphire. But that doesnt mean the rest of us cant enjoy it.

The color will be available the second week of March and will retail for $22. And luckily for fans stateside, the company will be shipping internationally.