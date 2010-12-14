Jillian Dempsey’s Makeup Must-Haves: In The Bag

Celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey (yes ladies, McDreamy is taken) is not only a doting mother of a 9-year-old girl, but she’s also the founder of Delux Beauty as well as a Avon’s very first Global Creative Color Director. And, in her spare time, she makes up some of the most beautiful faces in Hollywood, such as Kirsten Dunst, Kate Winslet, Kristen Stewart and Maggie Gyllenhaal.



Above are some of her favorite products that fill her personal makeup bag check out what she says about them below:

What Are Your Makeup Bag Must-Haves?



Jillian Dempsey: I love my JD Kohl eyeliner thats my I cant live without product, and I need my concealer and I have tweezers at all times, a couple of bobby pins, and lip gloss, and Be Blushed Cream Blusher from Avon because I can also use it on my eyelids as I’m running out the door getting ready.

I tend to wear clear gloss because it has SPF and its great for me but Tickled Pink is also another great gloss color.